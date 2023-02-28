Deontay Wilder believes Jake Paul was robbed after he lost to Tommy Fury in their boxing match and blamed the referee for the point deduction.

The YouTuber-turned prizefighter suffered a split decision defeat to Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Although Fury got the nod on two of the judges' scorecards, Paul scored a knockdown in the eighth round to at least give his fans something to cheer about.

Both men were deducted points during the fight with Paul penalised earlier in the fifth round for hitting Fury in the back of the head.

However, Wilder wasn't very happy with the standard of refereeing, and insists that he should have been given a warning instead of having a point taken off.

What has Deontay Wilder said about Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

"I think Jake got that one," Wilder told Fight Hub TV.

"It was an immature point. The referee is supposed to give him at least three warnings. He gave him no warnings."

Asked if he thought that Paul should have won, he replied: "I think so. With the knockdown, he sealed it.

"He got that point taken away. I think Jake Paul needed that knockdown, and when he did, it evened it out. I think he only gave it to Fury because of the point taken."

Who will Deontay Wilder fight next in his return to the ring?

Wilder fought Robert Helenius in October and knocked him out in the first round.

The Alabama native had been hoping to get back in the ring in the spring but it looks likely that this will be pushed back to a date later this year.

"All the fighters are possibilities," he added. "Ain't nobody out there we're having discussions with everybody.

"All the fighters. Especially fighters at the top. Everybody is in discussion.

"So I want fighters to know that unfortunately the business of boxing is what it is, sometimes it gets slow, but when it gets moving, it gets moving.

"Right now it's just a process of getting things in order, location, dates, opponents, and getting everything together. So that takes time. But know that no fighter is safe, you know.

"The discussion has been - especially over here - I think this is the new hotbed over here for boxing it's the hotspot. I love the structure and I love what they've got planned over here and what they will do over here. So you can look forward to seeing me fight in the Middle East.

