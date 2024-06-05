Highlights Deontay Wilder's loss to Zhilei Zhang has raised questions about the future of his career after multiple recent defeats and disappointing performances.

The historic night in Saudi Arabia saw Queensberry fighters dominate over Matchroom fighters.

To salvage his career, Wilder might need to consider changes, including parting ways with his current trainer following a string of losses.

Deontay Wilder was visibly distraught after his loss to Zhilei Zhang in Riyadh this past weekend, with new footage being posted by TNT Sports showing just how broken he was after the bell. The two heavyweights met in a highly anticipated encounter in the Saudi Arabian city as part of the historic Queensberry and Matchroom five versus five meeting.

The American lost via stoppage in round five of the fight between the two, one which he never really got going in. However, despite that loss, he still lifted himself off the canvas to congratulate his counterpart, sharing an embrace at the end, with cameras capturing an emotional side of Wilder before his exit where he could be heard shouting expletives, clearly frustrated with himself.

After another disappointing performance from the Bronze Bomber, many have been left wondering what comes next for the heavyweight, with calls for retirement being aimed at the now-veteran boxer.

What Next for Wilder?

Wilder himself has hinted beforehand at the possibility of this being his final fight should he lose. At the culmination of the fight between him and Zhang, shouts of 'career over' could be heard from within the crowd as the American exited the arena. Wilder himself could be heard shouting expletives as he made his exit, clearly disappointed with his own performance just as much as many fans had felt.

The loss to Zhang marks his fourth loss in his previous five fights, and he had said beforehand he would consider retirement with another defeat. With the American turning 39 this October, approaching the end of his career could seem a real possibility.

The 38-year-old was known for his devastating power with his right hand, but failed to connect against Zhang, adding to the disappointment of his failure to perform in this encounter.

A Historic Night for all Involved

The event in Saudi Arabia marked a historic never-before-seen spectacle, with Frank Warren's Queensberry taking on Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing promotion. Each promoter selected five fighters to represent them in five separate fights on the fight card that evening.

The night will be one to forget for the Matchroom fighters, however, who fell to defeat to Warren's promotion, who completed a clean sweep of the card on the night. The manner of that defeat only enhanced the impact of Wilder's disappointing performance in the final fight.

In the opening fight, Willy Hutchinson upset Craig Richards, followed by Nick Ball taking a 12-round victory over Raymond Ford. Hamzah Sheeraz secured a dominant victory over Austin Williams before Daniel Dubois emerged victorious over Filip Hrgovic.

Can Wilder's Career be Salvaged

The Bronze Bomber's father backed his son to continue in the world of boxing despite the defeat, however, his mum was less sure, who sent an emotional text to his son following the brutal knockout. With the American having lost two consecutive fights, it would be easy to understand that he would not want to go out of the sport this way.

In order to continue his career, Wilder's father has claimed his son needs to part ways with his trainer, Malik Scott, who has been his main trainer since the pair became friends in 2021. Scott fought in 42 fights in his professional boxing career, meeting Wilder in his 32nd fight in 2014, who emerged victorious with a first-round stoppage victory.

Since taking his former opponent on as a trainer, Wilder has lost to Tyson Fury as well as defeats to Joseph Parker and now Zhang. The American's sole victory in this stretch came against Robert Helenius.