Highlights Deontay Wilder's intense training video showcases his power, agility, and mental preparation for his upcoming fight against Joseph Parker.

Despite not having fought in over a year, Wilder's physicality and aggression are evident in the slow-motion footage, proving that he's ready to make a statement.

The Wilder vs. Parker fight is a significant event in both fighters' careers, with the winner expected to face the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin fight, raising the stakes even higher.

Deontay Wilder has released an insight into the mind of a heavyweight champion ahead of his fight against Joseph Parker on the 23rd of December in Saudi Arabia.

The slow motion Instagram reel of Wilder in training portrays a petrifying perspective of what his opponent is due to receive just two days before Christmas. Even with the video slowed, the thundering thud of his gloves is loud and clear and the agility of his duck is unmatched. The Bronze Bomber even reveals his own narration from inside his head as he psychs himself up for the high-stake battle. "Your time is here, the time is near," are his last thoughts before hurtling a powerful strike at his coach Malik Scott.

As he screams "Go Wilder!" and channels his passion into the final punch, you would find it hard to believe he hasn't stepped into the ring in over a year. The reel boasts his powerhouse physique and aggression behind the gloves. "I been working so hard day and night," is his hidden message to anyone doubting his return to the ring, and he makes it known that he will let his boxing do the talking.

While some might laugh at the way he calls himself "baby" throughout the video, others will recognise this as the comforting technique of an athlete who is embarking on a physically and psychologically demanding journey.

Day of Reckoning fight card

The fight is part of the "Day of Reckoning" card, an extravagant conclusion to an arguably empty year of boxing. With the world's most famous heavyweight names (including Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua) both fighting on the same night, Wilder will be performing in a boxing spectacle. His last fight in October 2022 was nothing short of such, as he knocked out Robert Helenius in the very first round.

Born and raised in Alabama, Wilder held the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship from 2015 to 2020, before Tyson Fury reclaimed the title in 2021, knocking him out in the 11th round.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Wilder's career total of 42 KOs versus Parker's 23 KOs gives him the upper hand in terms of experience, however, the latter also has an impressive record, with 33 wins in his 11 years of professional boxing. Announcing the fight as "one of the most important fights in my career" on Instagram is a big, but valid statement to make, as the winner is expected to take on the winner of the Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin fight.

Fans are sitting on the edge of their seats at the prospect of Wilder finally meeting Joshua in the ring. Parker, however, won his last fight by knockout against Simon Kean in October, so it won't be an easy night for the American. Having said that, it is questionable whether the New Zealander has given himself ample recovery time. Will the rapid changeover tire him out or keep him on top form?

Timings of the fight are yet to be announced, but it will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as one of the most exciting fight nights in history.