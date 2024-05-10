Highlights Deontay Wilder has criticised regulators for sanctioning Tyson vs Paul.

Tyson will be 58 years old on fight night and hasn't won a bout since 2003.

Wilder is concerned the heavyweight legend could be seriously hurt.

Deontay Wilder has delivered a brutal assessment of regulators who sanctioned the controversial bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The Netflix-streamed bout is expected to generate tens of millions in revenue at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but 'The 'Bronze Bomber' has blasted organisers for putting profit ahead of fighter safety.

Heavyweight icon Tyson will be 58 years old by the time the bell rings on the 20th of July, meaning that there will be a record-breaking 31-year age gap between himself and Paul on the night. While some hold out hope of seeing 'Iron Mike' roll back the years, Wilder is deeply concerned about what could happen to the veteran in his first professional contest for 19 years.

Deontay Wilder Fears Mike Tyson Could Get Badly Hurt vs Jake Paul

Heavyweight slugger is not a fan of the fight

While speaking to Sportsbook Review, the 38-year-old American declared: "I think it's bad the commission has licensed Mike Tyson because he hasn't been active in 20 years. They should not just license him because of who he is, that's how people get hurt, god forbid he gets hurt."

The Alabama native went to talk about the grave potential consequences of Tyson being "in the wrong place at the wrong time". He explained:

"People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time, there's lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It's easy to do. He's too old for this. At the end of the day, no one gives a f*** about Mike. We can talk about the pros and cons, but at the end of the day, they don't give a f***. I don't think anyone cares about Mike because if they did, they wouldn't sanction the fight."

Strong words from Wilder, but it's hard to argue that he doesn't have a point. Tyson is only a few years shy of his 60th birthday and hasn't won a fight since he defeated Clifford Etienne in February 2003. Some among the legend's passionate fan base point to the fact that he may still have the power to trouble Paul - who is still only a 10-fight novice in professional terms. Wilder, however, doesn't believe that a Tyson knockout is a realistic possibility:

"His [Tyson's] power may not have left completely but you still need to set it up, your stamina needs to be a certain way, or it's going to look like a clown show. I don't want to see it to be honest. I don't want to see one of my legends fight a YouTuber."

As the youngest heavyweight champion in the history of the sport, Tyson's legacy in boxing is secure. Wilder, though, is fearful that a devastating defeat against Paul could diminish the New York-born icon's standing in the eyes of some.

"If he goes in there and he knocks Mike out, that's going to tarnish the reputation of Mike. I don't want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber. The last thing you do, that's what people remember you by."

A staggering 120,000 people have signed up for pre-sale access to try and bag a seat for the fight, indicating that Tyson vs Paul will be one of the hottest tickets of the summer. Just don't expect to catch Wilder sitting ringside judging by his recent comments.