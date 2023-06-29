Deontay Wilder has not minced his words in a scathing rant aimed at Andy Ruiz Jr, as talks over a heavyweight showdown continue.

The 'Bronze Bomber' has yet to step in the ring since his brutal KO win over Robert Helenius last year, but is expected to secure a mega-fight against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this December.

However, he would like to step up his activity levels and is instead eyeing a return this summer, having re-entered talks with fellow WBC leading contender Ruiz Jr.

The pair released videos urging for each other to sign the contract, but Wilder's latest words may have ramifications on relations going forward...

Ruiz Jr is currently in negotiations to return against the American but is understood to be unhappy about the purse he was offered during talks.

Wilder's team are reportedly insistent on terms being favourable to the American, who no longer holds a world title, after losing his belt to Fury at the end of their epic trilogy.

The Mexican's father, as a result, has been left fuming and wants fairer terms to consider the fight this summer.

He said during an interview with IZQUIERDAZO: “Wilder is a liar. He and his trainer [Malik Scott] want Andy to accept a ridiculous amount of money.

“Wilder wants to offer Andy around 30 per cent. We want 50-50, because Wilder is no longer a champion.

"He is coming from a very bad fight where he fought against a sparring partner [Robert Helenius]."

Deontay Wilder's brutal rant at Andy Ruiz Jr

Wilder is of course likely to be considered the A-side, but Ruiz Jr has gained a significant profile ever since his shock win over Joshua in New York.

However, the 37-year-old does not believe Ruiz Jr possesses star power and has even shamed him for his appearance during a savage dig at his rival.

He shouted in an interview with ES News: “Andy was only a champion for as long as a blink of an eye. I’m a five-year, ten-title defense champion. There is a difference.

"What I possess is power. I put people on the edge of their seats every time. Now, on the other hand, with Andy – what do we see from him?

"A short, fat fighter with small [arms] so it makes him look fast like a T-Rex that’s it. You don’t put anybody at the edge of their seat, and don't get anybody excited.

“The only reason this fight will be exciting is that they want to see how fast I will knock him out, and that’s it."

This could now be a difficult event to get over the line given the public feud that is now being aired for all to see, as negotiations rumble on behind closed doors.