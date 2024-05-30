Highlights Deontay Wilder faces a pivotal fight against Zhilei Zhang in Riyadh on Saturday.

Should he lose, it possibly marks the end of his decorated boxing career.

Speaking this week, Wilder broached the subject of retirement.

The boxing world will hit pause for Saturday’s Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs 5 event that pits rival promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn against each other. This event is another product of Turki Alalshikh’s desire to put on the best fights possible in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, two weeks on from Oleksandr Usyk's big win over Tyson Fury. Headlining this weekend's card is the former WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who takes on the former WBO interim champion, Zhilei Zhang. Both men are coming off of losses to Joseph Parker, and are at a crossroads fight in their careers.

Following his one-sided loss to Parker back in December, Wilder hinted at retirement as he has climbed many mountains and has been in many great battles. In a recent interview with Radio Rahim, the thunderous puncher expressed eye-opening statements about where he stands heading into this weekend’s fight against Zhang.

Deontay Wilder Talks Retirement

Will Wilder hang up his gloves following the Zhang fight?

Wilder’s record of 43 wins (42 KOs) against three losses and a draw is still very respectable since he cracked through as one of the elite heavyweights of this generation, and though his paydays have increased greatly, his activity has slowed down as well. Prior to 2024, Wilder has fought once a year for four straight years. Since 2020, his record is 1-3 and the once invincible fighter is leaning towards retirement as his confidence has cooled off a bit with a few recent losses.

Speaking from the heart in his interview with Seconds Out, Wilder called his fight with Zhang "a do or die moment for me."

He continued: "I don’t think the heavyweight division is exciting without Deontay Wilder in there, but come Saturday and we will see. Will I prevail, will I succeed, who knows? But Saturday is the true answer and we gonna see."

“This could be the end of the career, this could be the final goodbyes, the farewell of Deontay Wilder.”

When asked if, win or lose, he'd retire, Wilder said: “If I lose [I’ll retire]. If I win, I go on to prevail to bigger and better things."

Deontay Wilder's Career

Boxing Record: 43-3-1 (42 KOs), Best Win: Luis Ortiz

With no real traditional boxing background till he was 20, the athletic Wilder picked up the sweet science and never looked back. A short time after picking up a pair of gloves for the first time, the Alabama native was competing on the highest amateur boxing stage – the Olympics. Impressively, Wilder secured a bronze medal in the 2008 games, earning the nickname the “Bronze Bomber”.

After turning pro, Wilder was able to hone his power even more and blaze through the competition, tallying 40 straight wins, all via knockout. Wilder cemented his legacy by beating Bermane Stiverne in 2015 to become the WBC heavyweight champion, and the “Bronze Bomber” has been an A-list fighter ever since. His epic series of fights against Tyson Fury have directly contributed to boxing’s resurgence over the last few years.