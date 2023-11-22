Highlights Deontay Wilder will make his boxing comeback against Joseph Parker, with the potential for a future fight against Anthony Joshua.

Despite his inactivity, Wilder is a serious threat due to his knockout power, but Parker's experience and skills should not be underestimated.

Deontay Wilder has confirmed his long-awaited return to the ring as he takes on heavyweight contender Joseph Parker in his next boxing fight. The 'Bronze Bomber' has fought just once since his trilogy defeat to Tyson Fury, poleaxing Robert Helenius with a brutal KO, but he will now face a formidable test in his latest appearance, as part of a huge event in Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season.

It will be a huge night of heavyweight boxing, which sees Anthony Joshua also in action against Otto Wallin as part of their headline act. A huge heavyweight showdown is planned between both Wilder and Joshua if they can both progress beyond their tests. Offers have been made in the past for the fight including from promoter Eddie Hearn, but a deal is understood to potentially be on the cards if everything goes to plan.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Deontay Wilder's boxing comeback fight against Joseph Parker in a Christmas extravaganza this year...

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring to face challenger Joseph Parker on Saturday December 23 as part of a mega card involving several promotional outfits in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event comes as part of Riyadh Season and is seen as a build-up to a potential mega fight between the 'Bronze Bomber' and Joshua. Wilder will be looking to display his KO power once again, which he has only had time to do on a punch machine, since fighting last year.

The American heavyweight has only ever been defeated by Tyson Fury, and holds a knockout record which is only comparable to some of the greats including the likes of Mike Tyson and George Foreman, His inclusion on the card will excite fans travelling to the Middle East, as he looks to send a warning message to Joshua who has struggled in recent times including against nemesis Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker himself is looking to mix it again at world level after a brutal defeat to Joe Joyce, but he has since bounced back with wins and a shock upset could see him propelled back into title contention of his own. One more win could see Wilder edge towards retirement, or even a switch to MMA where he has contemplated a move to face ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Odds

Despite his inactivity for several months, Deontay Wilder will go into the contest as the overwhelming favourite by the bookies, which is largely down to his phenomenal punch power. Wilder has shown this at all points of his career, and there are signs it is as menacing as ever, given he glitched a punch machine during his sabbatical from the ring.

However, the odds do acknowledge the experience and ability of Parker, who has mixed it with some of the best during his career including Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. He has often lost in his steps up to world level, despite being previously crowned as champion, but Wilder cannot under-estimate the skills of the New Zealander who also will be training with the American's nemesis Tyson Fury.

Stakes couldn't be higher for Wilder who will also be dealing with the looming pressure of setting up a showdown with Joshua if he is to progress beyond Parker. AJ is also in action on the same night against Otto Wallin, but a defeat for him could spell the end to his chances and send him into an unwanted early retirement. Check out the official betting odds below:

Deontay Wilder 1/6Joseph Parker 4/1Draw 25/1

*Provided by OddsChecker

Boxing Records

Wilder is now back in training and looks more menacing than ever, as he looks to add to his 43 wins with a victory over tough Joseph Parker. The 'Bronze Bomber' has just two defeats and one draw on his record, which all came against British heavyweight Tyson Fury who is yet to be defeated himself and will next face Oleksandr Usyk. Many have criticised Wilder's resume including Joshua, and his most notable wins came against Luis Ortiz, Robert Helenius and Chris Arreola.

Parker has shared the ring with some leading names during his career and has 33 wins to his name, including against Andy Ruiz Jr, Hughie Fury and two over Derek Chisora. He has lost three times, which have all come against British opposition, with Joshua first doing the damage before Whyte and Joyce have since beaten the New Zealander.

It is a relatively even match of records, although Wilder gave a good account of himself in his contests with Fury, and will be expected to win by the boxing public. Warning signs could happen if he is unable to stop Parker on the night though, given he has rarely won on points in his career, with his one-punch KO power often compared to record-breaking Francis Ngannou.

Fight stats Deontay Wilder Joseph Parker Height 6'7" 6'5" Weight 107.9 kg 115.6 kg Fight Record 43-2-1 (42 KOs) 33-3 (23 KOs) Last Fight Robert Helenius (October 2022) Simon Kean (October 2023)

What has been said?

Wilder said during his preview of the fight:

“When people come to see heavyweight boxing they come to see a sight but most of all they come to see knockouts. One thing is for sure, when I come that’s what I come to deliver. Come December 23rd I come to do the same thing, I come with a mission to get my title back and unify the division. With Joseph Parker, I think highly of him. He’s an amazing human being as a man and he’s a great fighter as well. It’s going to be a remarkable feeling to finally share the ring with him.”

Parker also added: