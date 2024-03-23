Highlights Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang is reportedly being finalised to take place on the 1st of June.

The heavyweight division keeps on delivering after recent fights involving Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou, Joseph Parker, and more.

The 1st of June could also see Beterbiev vs Bivol and Hrgovic vs Dubois.

A huge heavyweight clash is set to be added to the proposed Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol card, with Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang close to finalising a deal for a 1st of June fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sources at ESPN are also reporting that a fight between Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois is also close to being agreed and will be fought on the same evening in what will be a blockbuster night of boxing and arguably one of the biggest cards of the year.

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang

Both fighters are coming off defeats to Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang are both coming off of losses to New Zealander Joseph Parker, so will be equally keen to get their careers back on track. Wilder suffered his damaging loss to the former heavyweight champion back in December last year, which derailed any hopes of a long-awaited fight between Wilder and Anthony Joshua, who successfully defeated Otto Wallin on the very same night. Chinese boxer Zhang, meanwhile, suffered his loss to Parker earlier this month, similarly on a card that also involved an AJ victory, via majority decision, and despite sending Parker to the canvas on two occasions, he was largely outboxed for large parts of the fight.

The stakes will be high for the two notoriously hard-hitting boxers. Wilder has now suffered three losses in his last four fights, and will be desperate to get his career back on track as he approaches his 40s. Meanwhile, Zhang will be 41 by the time the two face off, and will want to get his name back in the title picture, which it firmly was after his back-to-back victories over Brit Joe Joyce. Suffering another loss in June could be a final nail in the coffin for both their careers at the top of the heavyweight division.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: In 29 professional fights, Zhilei Zhang has never been knocked out.

Heavyweight Boxing is Booming Once Again

Nevertheless, from a spectator's perspective, seeing two of the biggest men in boxing face off will be a fascinating watch, with a knockout highly likely. With Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury set to fight on the 18th of May to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, both boxers may have their sights set on a marquee fight against one of those two should they have their arm raised in victory in June. Zhang will go into the bout as the slight favourite you would imagine, but it's fair to say this fight probably won't be going the full distance.

Deontay Wilder & Zhilei Zhang professional records Deontay Wilder Zhilei Zhang Fights 47 29 Wins 43 26 Losses 3 2 Draws 1 1

Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois

The other proposed bout for the very same night is between Croatian Filip Hrgovic and England's Daniel Dubois. Hrgovic is currently #1 in the IBF rankings, while Dubois is ranked at #4. The Croatian remains unbeaten in his boxing career to date at 17-0 with 14 KOs and will pose a serious challenge to the world titles should he beat Dubois. The fighter from south London, on the other hand, defeated Jarrell Miller back in December in his comeback bout after losses to Usyk and Joyce.

With both fights supposedly added to the Beterbiev and Bivol card, the 1st of June is looking like a treat of an evening for boxing fans, with huge ramifications for some big potential fights in the future including Fury, Usyk, and Joshua. While there are currently no other confirmed fights for the night just yet, there are rumours of a rematch between Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce and a bout between Frank Sanchez and Agit Kabayel. Time will tell.

