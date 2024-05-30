Highlights Deontay Wilder returns to action on Saturday night against powerful Chinese foe, Zhilei Zhang.

Despite losing his last fight emphatically 'The Bronze Bomber' is still set to take home more than his opponent.

Reports suggest that both men are in line to receive a sizable pay-per-view bonus if the card sells well.

The expected purses for the upcoming heavyweight showdown between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in Saudi Arabia have been revealed. The two power punchers are set to square off this Saturday, headlining the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5x5 event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Both men enter the contest off the back of defeats to fellow heavyweight contender Joseph Parker. However, despite Zhang putting in a far stronger performance against the New Zealander than Wilder, the American will take home the majority of the purse split from this weekend's main event.

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang Expected Fight Purses

There are reportedly some sizable pay-per-view bonuses on offer for both men

Per Sporty Salaries, Wilder is in line to receive a guaranteed purse of $4 million (£3.15m), while Zhang is set to be paid around $1m (£790,000).

However, the truly big money for the duo appears to lie in the pay-per-view incentives reportedly contained within their contracts. Wilder and Zhang were promoted to the main event after Artur Beterbiev was forced to pull out of his light-heavyweight unification clash with Dmitry Bivol - and the pair will be handsomely rewarded if their star power helps keep pay-per-view numbers strong.

Should the event draw 700,000 or more pay-per-view buys, Wilder could cash in to the tune of an extra $8m, with Zhang eligible to receive an additional $1.3m.

If the PPV does not sell too well, Zhang would make less than his previous fight against Parker where he brought home an estimated $2-3 million, per Marca.

Wilder's own defeat to Parker, saw him take home a predicted purse of around $10 million. The 38-year-old has enjoyed an incredibly lucrative career, particularly within the last few years. He has reportedly earned over $100 million throughout his fight career, with most of that sum coming from his previous seven fights.

Wilder and Zhang Meet With Their Careers Hanging in the Balance

Their respective losses to WBO interim heavyweight champion Parker, though, have affected the earning potential of both men and left them at a career crossroads. Zhang looks to bounce back from that loss and return to the form which saw him knockout Joe Joyce twice in 2023, while Wilder - a former Olympic bronze medalist - seeks to reignite his career at the top level, having lost three of his last four fights, including his back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury to close out their trilogy.

With so much on the line, the bout looks set to be quite the spectacle, with both fighters possessing scary knockout power. Across their decorated careers, they have won by knockout in 83% of their combined fights. It would be no surprise to see the action end early on Saturday night, either.

Wilder was troubled by Parker's mobility and speed in his last outing - an attribute that Zhang isn't blessed with. If the American can detonate a huge right hand on his opponent, then he could reignite his career in blistering fashion.

Zhang, however, is no slouch. The former Olympic silver medalist has a significant weight advantage over Wilder of some 75 pounds. If he can make his size count, it could be a tough night for the former WBC heavyweight champion, who has already stated that a defeat could see him retire.