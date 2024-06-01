Highlights Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang are not expected to enter the ring until the early hours of Sunday morning (UK time).

The bout has reportedly been pushed back to avoid clashing with the Champions League final.

Both Wilder and Zhang are in desperate need of a win to reignite their careers.

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang are set to face off in a pivotal heavyweight clash on Saturday night in the main event of the Queensberry vs Matchroom '5v5' card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Not only will the winner gain a potentially crucial victory for their promotional stable, but they will also reignite their career in boxing's glamour division.

Both men are looking to bounce back from defeats to New Zealand's Joseph Parker in their both recent fights - and a loss here for either man could spell the end of their career. The American has even outright stated that he would call time on his boxing journey is the result doesn't go his way. There's plenty of the line, then, in the evening's headline contest at Kingdom Arena.

The Expected Start Time For Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang

Organisers are set to delay the bout to avoid clashing with the Champions League final

The Wilder vs Zhang fight had previously been advertised as having a 22:30 BST start time (17:30 ET in the US). However, per Daily Star, promoters are keen to avoid any overlap with the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, which kicks off at 20:00 BST.

This means that the ring walks for the main event are now planned for approximately 00:15 BST on Sunday morning in the UK (19:15 ET in the US). As always on big fight nights, these timings are subject to change depending upon how long the rest of the bouts on the card last. With that said, boxing fans should prepare themselves for a late night if they are staying up to catch the action.

Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois Expected Ring Walk Time

In one of the most-anticipated fights on the undercard, Britain's Daniel Dubois takes on Croatian Filip Hrgovic for the interim IBF heavyweight championship. Not only will the victor put themselves one step closer to a crack at undisputed heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, but the man who comes out on top is also widely expected to square off with Anthony Joshua in the Londoner's homecoming bout in September.

Daily Star report that Hrgovic vs Dubois is slated to start around 23:00 BST (18:00 ET) - by which time the Champions League final should have long been decided.

It might be a late night for fans in the UK (and host nation Saudi Arabia), but '5v5' promises to be an action-packed night of boxing. The shape of the heavyweight division could look quite different after Saturday's card in Riyadh.