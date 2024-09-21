The eyes of the boxing world will be on Wembley Stadium this weekend as Anthony Joshua challenges Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship. The likes of Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have confirmed that they will be ringside for the clash - with the winner in line to challenge for the unified heavyweight title at some point next year.

However, another interested observer will be former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, who seemingly intends to return to the sport of boxing after suffering two devastating defeats over the last year. It's been a difficult 12 months for 'The Bronze Bomber', losing via unanimous decision to Joseph Parker in December, before being brutally stopped by Zhilei Zhang in June.

Those emphatic losses left many pleading with Wilder to hang up his gloves, including his own mother. In a recent interview with Genting Casino, though, the Tuscaloosa native's trainer, Malik Scott, insisted that calls for his fighter to end his career were premature.

"Zhang is a very big, dangerous southpaw. Deontay got caught with a shot that put him in an unbalanced position, and Zhang did his job. Deontay has the heart of a lion and is willing to go out on his shield in the ring. He'll be back. Deontay will fight again."

Scott admitted that Wilder had been preparing for life after boxing by becoming "heavily involved in real estate and investing", but still craves a return to the squared circle, according to Scott.

"He still has a bright future in boxing, especially at the high level. Losses happen in boxing, even to the greatest fighters."

Joshua, Chisora and Ngannou All 'in the Mix' as Future Opponents for Wilder

'AJ' admits he would be open to the fight

"They've all been in some form of negotiation to fight Deontay," Scott said of the trio of potential opponents. I remember a time when Derek Chisora wanted to fight Deontay just because he’s into fighting dangerous people. That’s what he likes to do.

"There was a time when it seemed Team Eddie Hearn didn’t want AJ to fight Deontay. And that's understandable, considering 'AJ' was their investment, and they had their own path mapped out. As for Ngannou, he and Deontay have been in talks before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilder has only gone the full distance in three of his 48 career fights.

"These fights have always been in the mix, but they just never materialised. It’s a blessing that you can take two losses, but your name and reputation are still so big that you’re mentioned at the highest level. Deontay’s still in the realm of big fights, still in a position to make a lot of money and history. He’s very blessed."

Joshua and Wilder had been touted to share the ring before the American suffered his pair of recent setbacks. Despite his recent dip in form, Joshua revealed he would still be willing to face his long-time rival when asked about the potential clash before his fight with Daniel Dubois.

"The fight could still happen. For me, why not? I've always said it's not a big deal for me, it is what it is. "I get paid to fight. I used to fight for free, a lot. Now I get paid to fight so it's no problem​​​​​​​. Strip away the bright lights and the trash talk, it's only a fight. So yeah, I'd fight Wilder."

The fight may not be the draw that it might been when Wilder and Joshua were both world champions five years ago, but in terms of name value, both men remain huge figures in the division. Scott is backing his man to bounce back when he does return to the ring, arguing that bouts with Joshua, Chisora and Ngannou are all realistic in 2025.

Deontay Wilder's boxing record (as of 21/09/24) 48 fights 43 wins 4 losses By knockout 42 3 By decision 1 1 Draws 1

"We'll see we’ll see how Deontay’s feeling when he gets back into training camp. But all those fights are realistic, especially with the Saudi's investment in boxing. All heavyweight match-ups now are competitive. Deontay’s always been about making sure he’s compensated for the risks he takes in the ring. If he’s fighting, he needs to be paid big."

When it comes to the most lucrative options, Scott hyped clashes with Joshua and Ngannou as the best options for his fighter.

As for the biggest fight, it could be against Ngannou or AJ. They are still mega fights. AJ maybe doesn’t have the same juice it once did, but it would still sell out any arena or stadium. I’m proud of Deontay. He’s still in a position to make these big fights happen."

Time will tell whether Wilder can land any of the above fights, but as one of the hardest punchers in heavyweight boxing history, it's tough to rule out him returning to the sport and making an impact.