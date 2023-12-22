Highlights Deontay Wilder has revealed his new nickname; "Doctor Sleep" as he aims to secure a knockout victory on Saturday against Joseph Parker.

Wilder's decision to change his nickname pays tribute to his powerful knockout ability.

The American has always been referred to as The Bronze Bomber, paying tribute to his medal from the 2008 Olympic Games.

Deontay Wilder has crowned himself with a new nickname, saying goodbye to the old The Bronze Bomber tag, as he sent a stone-cold warning to upcoming opponent Joseph Parker during the final pre-fight press conference.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) is set to take on Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) as part of the 'Day of Reckoning' card in Saudi Arabia this weekend, which will also see Anthony Joshua take on Otto Wallin and Daniel Dubois take on Jarrell Miller in a huge night of heavyweight boxing.

Fight fans were hoping to see Wilder take on Joshua this weekend in Riyadh, but instead, the American will have to pass the tough test from New Zealand if he is to square off against the Englishman next year.

Deontay Wilder reveals new nickname

The Bronze Bomber is no more

A lively press conference saw the former WBC heavyweight champion lay down his marker as he revealed his new nickname as "Doctor Sleep," seemingly showing his intent of getting a KO stoppage on Saturday night.

The American has always been known as The Bronze Bomber to boxing fans throughout his professional career, which was a tribute to the bronze medal he won at the 2008 Olympic Games. However, boxing's hardest puncher has chosen a new nickname and a nod to his scary knockout power.

Wilder explained: "Well, I come to do what I do best, that's to give the fans what they want to see. At the end of the day, nobody wants to see a 12-round fight. There's a whole bunch of heavyweights up here and we're the hard hitters. At the end of the day, people have things to do. They want to come and see a fight and after that they want to go party.

"So when you're watching me, don't blink, I'm going to give you what you want to see. Nowadays, my name is Doctor Sleep. And I've definitely got the NyQuil in the right hand, so I hope he brings a pillow and a blanket. It gets a little chilly at night."

Dev Sahni, the event's mediator, then turned to Parker and asked him whether he planned on bringing a pillow to the ring on fight night. The former WBO heavyweight champion immediately clapped back at the interviewer, showing his anger at the question as he said: "Don't ask me silly questions. That's a stupid question, onto the next one."

Parker looks to pull off an upset on Saturday night, coming off the back of three lower-level victories this year, since his gruelling KO loss to Joe Joyce in 2023. The New Zealander will look to put himself back in the title mix with the big scalp of Wilder and reclaim gold for the first time since losing his WBO heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua back in 2018.

Wilder, however, is expected to pass the Parker test and set up a huge money fight against AJ, which would certainly capture the world's attention, even without a belt on the line.