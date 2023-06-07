Deontay Wilder is preparing for his next fight, as a recent video has appeared on Twitter of him doing some pad work and fans have been quick to make fun of The Bronze Bomber’s legs again.

The 37-year-old is gearing up for a return to the ring having not fought since his famous comeback win over Robert Helenius in October 2022, where Wilder knocked him out in the first round.

As most boxing fans know, Wilder possesses insane knockout power in that right hand of his and Helenius was the unfortunate recipient at the Barclays Center in New York last year.

It goes without saying that this victory was much needed after the Alabama native suffered two straight defeats to Tyson Fury in 2020 and 2021 respectively, where you could make a strong case that Wilder was dominated in all facets of the sport by The Gypsy King.

What's next for Deontay Wilder?

It has been reported that the former WBC heavyweight champion is set to confirm the date of his next fight before July, with Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr being touted as potential opponents.

Many have wanted to see Wilder and Joshua go head-to-head for a number of years now, with a number of outlets believing that a clash of the ages between them could take place in Saudi Arabia in December.

Others have also stated that The Bronze Bomber has been ordered into a final eliminator with Ruiz Jr, with the winner becoming the mandatory challenger to Fury.

Wilder has made it abundantly clear that he would like to become heavyweight champion again in the future and perhaps a bout with Ruiz Jr is the way to go.

However, his compatriot is a tough and rigid fighter who possesses a great deal of skill despite being short in height.

Ruiz Jr proved he can hang with the big boys after he beat Joshua in 2019 at Madison Square Garden to win all the gold, but he did lose to him later that same year in Saudi Arabia to bring his reign as heavyweight champion to an end.

Regardless of who Wilder faces, both bouts have big-money potential and have a big-fight feel about them.

Wilder has recently been captured training for his return and can be seen hitting the pads with some ferocity as you might expect.

However, fans have been pointing one physical feature yet again – The Bronze Bomber’s legs.

One fan was quick to jibe in with: "I respect Wilder as the man to give hope to all of us who skip leg day."

Another one just got straight to the point: “His legs will forever weird me out."

A third fan asked the question of what Wilder seems to be missing from his gym routine: "Completely abandoned leg day?"