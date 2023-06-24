Deontay Wilder has been combining some beach time with some pad work, but the latest footage may have fans of the Bronze Bomber concerned.

Wilder has not fought since 2021, and the WBC announced last year that Wilder would fight Andy Ruiz Jr for a shot at Tyson Fury's WBC belt.

But no date has been set for the Ruiz Jr vs Wilder bout as of writing this article, and with talk of Wilder developing ring rust, along with still holding out for a fight with Anthony Joshua, the Ruiz Jr bout now seems unlikely to happen.

Deontay Wilder training on the beach

Wilder posted footage of the beach sparring session on his Instagram account, with the caption 'WooSah' (which is a term for calm or peace), but fans of his will point out, once again, that his legs looked spindly and thin.

Fears over his thin legs were initially raised last year, when footage emerged of Wilder in the gym, with fans quick to comment that Wilder 'needed to put in some work on his calves.'

This time around, fans were just as shook, despite full well knowing the American is known for having small legs.

"Still makes no sense that those skinny legs belong to an all-time p4p hard hitting puncher," "Seen more leg muscle on a sparrow's knee cap," "Only boxer I know whose photoshopped legs haven’t been photoshopped," "It still boggles my mind how his legs can be so skinny for a big dude," "It’s so difficult not to think about how thin his legs are."

Wilder stands at 6ft 7in, and has always had big, muscular arms, that along with his huge wingspan generates formidable power. This prompts fans to ask just where he gets the power from if his legs are that thin.

Wilder's power comes from a combination of factors, including his physique, training, and technique.

Despite his thin legs, he has a strong upper body and core, which allows him to generate a lot of force when punching.

Additionally, he is known for his powerful right hand, which is a result of years of training and focus on developing his technique. Wilder's power is also attributed to his height, which allows him to generate more leverage and force when punching.

According to his former trainer Mark Breland, Wilder’s lack of boxing skills comes primarily from his refusal to work to better them.

Rival Dillian Whyte has also previously taken verbal shots at the skinny legs of Wilder.

What has been said before about Deontay Wilder's legs?

“As I have always said, anyone who stands up to Wilder and takes the fight to him will struggle. For one, he can’t box,” Whyte told The AK and Barak Show on Sirius XM before getting his title shot.

“Two, his balance is terrible, and his legs are like something I’ve never seen.

“Evander Holyfield had skinny legs. His legs are skinnier than Evander Holyfield’s. He was a light heavyweight and moved up to heavyweight.

“I believe all those guys he beat, they were beating him. They were all backing him up, pressing him, and sometimes almost knocking him out.

“That was until he landed that one punch. So I believe anyone who took the fight to him and wasn’t scared of him would have knocked him out."