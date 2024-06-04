Highlights Deontay Wilder's mum has begged him to retire from boxing.

The American lost to Zhilei Zhang on Saturday night and had pledged to hang up his gloves if he tasted defeat.

Wilder's manager claims he has yet to make a decision on his future.

Zhilei Zhang’s knockout of Deontay Wilder was brutal for fans to watch, let alone the American's own mother. The 41-year-old Chinese heavyweight floored 'The Bronze Bomber' with a heavy right hand in the fifth round of their fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night - ultimately leading to his fourth defeat in five fights.

The bout against Zhang was an opportunity for Wilder to stem a string of poor results that have seen his career take a turn for the worse. Before the contest, the 38-year-old had vowed to retire from the sport if he lost. Following his emphatic defeat, Wilder’s mum sent him an emotional message begging her son to hang up his gloves.

Deborah Wilder Sent Her Son A Heartfelt Plea After His Defeat vs Zhang

The former WBC Heavyweight Champion has struggled in recent fights

Speaking to USA Today Sports, Deborah Wilder said:

"I texted him and said, 'Son, we’re having a party for you. You gave us the best boxing in USA when boxing was dead. You’ve gotten older. You’ve ran your course in your journey. It’s now time to celebrate'. He brought back boxing to the USA, and we enjoyed all those knockouts."

She continued: "I taped them and I’m going to look back at them. We are going to laugh, we are going to cry, but we are going to be happy. Enjoy your life now. Teach other young men how to become a champion."

It is no surprise that Wilder will be hurting emotionally and physically after the loss. However, his manager Shelly Finkel has said that his client has not decided about his future in boxing as of yet.

In the wake of the fight, Finkel stated, per talkSPORT: "He is fine, he is sleeping now, he was very emotional last night obviously. We didn't expect it to go the way it did. I have nothing but praise for the way Zhang fought, he was the better man. It is Deontay's decision whether this is his last fight or not. I love the guy, I've been with him for 15 years and I don't want him to get hurt.

"It is totally his decision, I will let him know how I feel but it is his decision and I support him whatever he does." Wilder was hoping to revive his world title aspirations and secure a long-awaited fight against Anthony Joshua with a win against Zhang, but the Brit will now likely face Daniel Dubois in his next bout.

Fellow heavyweight Joshua also spoke about Wilder’s future in the wake of the fight. He said: "Come again if you want, but he's got his family and there's a life outside of boxing for him. It's a blessing, and it doesn't last forever. That's why I say it with Wilder if he wants to go again, give it another crack. But sooner or later, father time will catch up with you."

If Wilder’s career was not already at a crossroads before the bout with Zhang, it certainly is now. With fights against the likes of Joshua now well out of the question, the American will have to string together some good results to reinvigorate his career - that is if he doesn't heed his mum's words and step away from boxing.