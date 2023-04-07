Anthony Joshua’s stock in the heavyweight division has taken a bit of a battering in recent years. It all started with his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. However, he did manage to bounce back to win a rematch before taking on Kubrat Pulev at Wembley, securing a knockout victory.

However, since then it really has been a struggle for the British fighter. He lost his titles to Oleksandr Usyk in front of a home crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, being completely outboxed by the Ukrainian who proved his class and guile, but it set up an intriguing rematch in Saudi Arabia.

It was much of the same in the rematch when they battled once again, with the outcome the same. 12 rounds of brutal combat, with Usyk coming out on top, first time round it was a unanimous decision, but it was a split decision in the rematch.

Anthony Joshua defeats Jermaine Franklin

The former heavyweight champion bounced back with a victory on April 1 when he took on Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena. Heading into the bout he was a heavy favourite, with almost everyone, bookies included, expecting a knockout victory.

However, the performance was far from vintage, with the Brit having to rely on the judges’ scorecards to secure the win. It was a comfortable unanimous decision however.

It did get people talking about Joshua’s performance quite a lot, with even fellow professionals and their coaches getting involved, such as Deontay Wilder’s trainer.

Video: Anthony Joshua defeats Jermaine Franklin highlights

Deontay Wilder’s trainer on Anthony Joshua’s weakness

One potential fight for AJ is Wilder, but Malik Scott, The Bronze Bomber’s coach has singled out the Brit’s weakness, claiming: “He comes across as a little bit gun-shy. Ever since he fought Ruiz, even when he has looked at his best, in my opinion against [Kubrat] Pulev and Ruiz II, those were still real tactical, safety-first victories for him.

“Ever since that [loss to Ruiz], he has been overthinking in the ring, for someone that big, someone that strong, that can be that imposing on his opponent, that is not a good thing. AJ is not a slick guy, he doesn’t punch a little bit hard, he punches very hard. He’s a fast guy, he’s actually known for being one of the latest heavyweights that puts their punches together very well.

“But why hasn’t he been putting punches together well in his last three/four fights against smaller opponents? It is not a physical thing, I don’t think it is a trainer thing, I think this is a mental thing.”