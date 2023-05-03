Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was reportedly arrested after police found a gun and drugs in his Rolls-Royce.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Hollywood, according to TMZ.

The boxer had illegally tinted windows as well as an obstructed license plate, which is likely why the police pulled him over in the first place. They then searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana and that resulted in a 9mm pistol and cannabis being discovered in the car.

Wilder was then taken into custody on a charge of "possession of a concealed weapon."

Although clearly annoyed about the incident, the American boxer was said to be "cooperative and nice" throughout the incident. He was then bailed after a stay of over five hours and tweeted: "I'd rather be safe than sorry. The end."

Deontay Wilder's tweet after being arrested

Will Deontay Wilder's arrest impact his boxing?

This incident may raise doubts over a proposed fight with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. The pair have been negotiating over a big money clash to continue their quest to become world heavyweight champion once more.

Wilder was distraught following two straight defeats to Tyson Fury, but bounced back last October, beating Robert Helenius. Meanwhile, Joshua was victorious over Jermaine Franklin last month.

Wilder and Joshua both crave the feeling of being back on top, so should the fight eventually go ahead, the victor will take a massive step towards another title opportunity.

Wilder vs Joshua is still a popular fight among boxing fans, and they will be hoping that this incident doesn't derail the chances of the two going toe-to-toe in the near future.

Wilder's team have not yet ruled out skipping the Joshua fight and going straight for Fury, however. That would mean a fourth clash between Fury and Wilder, with the latter yet to have his arm raised in victory.

Despite the setbacks against Fury, The Bronze Bomber still possesses an impressive record of 43-2-1 and an incredible 97.67 percent knockout rate.

We don't yet know what the future holds, however, Wilder facing off against Fury or Joshua will give the world of boxing a massive lift.