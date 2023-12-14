Highlights Wilder has a higher KO ratio (97%) compared to Ngannou (65%).

Talks of a potential showdown between Wilder and Ngannou in both boxing and MMA have intensified.

Wilder is currently preparing for his fight against Joseph Parker and aims to challenge the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk afterwards.

Deontay Wilder has been considered, for several years, the hardest puncher in boxing given his incredible KO ratio and multiple knockdowns in his trilogy with Tyson Fury. However, the arrival of ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou, who sent Fury to the canvas on his debut in the ring, has since seen the debate being raised as to who has the heaviest hands in the blue-riband division.

Ngannou has shown his heavy hands in the cage, and this was replicated in boxing where he nearly inflicted an incredible upset on Fury having landed more power punches according to statistics. 'The Predator' has already been measured to have a record-breaking punch, blowing away previous data for the hardest punch ever recorded, but the 'Bronze Bomber' has his own thoughts on the comparison of punch power.

Deontay Wilder answers Francis Ngannou punch power debate

Deontay Wilder KO ratio: 97%, Francis Ngannou KO ratio: 65%

Wilder has shown on a static punch machine in recent times, that his power is undeniable beating the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua with his top score. However, he has been out of action since suffering back-to-back defeats against the Briton, but will now go into his next test against Joseph Parker.

Talks have ramped up over a two-fight deal to face Ngannou both in the boxing ring and in MMA, which would be considered a titanic showdown between the two most explosive punchers in the sport currently. But the American ex-world champion has insisted that he has shown why he is the more powerful overall, despite the readings on the record books.

He said on the Last Stand podcast:

“I’m happy for Ngannou but the thing is, women lie, men lie but numbers don’t lie. I’ve been doing it for a very long time, and every man I’ve faced I’ve been knocking out and putting them on the canvas. I don’t think that’s the same for him, he's got power and he can punch. "We can give him that but when it comes to the hardest puncher in all of combat sports, you're hearing the voice and you're looking at the man that holds that title and that's facts. When guys fight me, they automatically think about cheating because they feel like I have the advantage over them. That's all I'm going to leave that as right there."

Deontay Wilder prepares for Joseph Parker test

Wilder is currently in the final stages of camp for his clash with New Zealand heavyweight Parker, in which it will be his first time returning to the ring since his brutal KO of Robert Helenius last year. A win will see him continue his plot to challenge the winner of Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk, but victory will likely first see him thrown into a mega-fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fight stats Deontay Wilder Joseph Parker Height 6'7" 6'5" Weight 107.9 kg 115.6 kg Fight Record 43-2-1 (42 KOs) 33-3 (23 KOs) Last Fight Robert Helenius (October 2022) Simon Kean (October 2023)

The clash will see both fighters set to earn huge purses given the backing of the cash-rich Middle East, but they will need to come through their respective tests unscathed. A date has been pencilled in for March 1, according to recent reports from ESPN, which will likely provide the final challenger for the winner of the undisputed title fight.