Highlights Derek Chisora pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career in a heavyweight slug-fest against Joe Joyce.

It was Chisora's 48th pro fight in boxing and though retirement talk dominated pre-fight, it appears the veteran is keen to continue in the sport.

It is unclear if he'll commit to that standpoint, but should he box again, he'll no doubt have no shortage of dancing partners considering he dropped Joyce in the ninth round of a bruising war.

Derek Chisora rolled back the years to knock Joe Joyce down in the ninth round en route to a comfortable decision win Saturday at the 02 Arena in London. Though the London heavyweight had said pre-fight the bout would likely be his last, it appears like he's now refusing to call curtains on his pro boxing career, and try to secure a significant payday after this bruising win.

"It’s not my last fight," he told the crowd. "I’ve got two more."

With the win, the 40-year-old advanced his record to 35 wins (23 KOs) against 13 defeats. He's been in the ring with Tyson Fury (thrice), Vitali Klitschko, David Haye, Dillian Whyte (twice), Oleksandr Usyk, and Joseph Parker (twice), Victory over Joyce, though, may well prove to be one of his best wins.

Related Jake Paul's Path to a World Boxing Title Has Never Looked Easier Jake Paul has a clear pathway to a WBA world boxing title against a beatable ex-champ.

Derek Chisora Defeats Joe Joyce

The heavyweight even had his rival on the floor in the ninth

Though Joyce considerably out-threw Chisora in terms of punching output, and marginally out-landed him, Chisora earned a lop-sided decision win. He accepted the victory, shouted out his home city of London, but wore the wounds of war with bruising scattered across his face.

It was a grueling win, and one that fortifies his reputation as a mainstay slugger on the heavyweight boxing circuit throughout a near 20-year career.

Watch his knockdown right here:

Chisora's Win Drew Praise From Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk was also seen cheering him on from ringside

Tyson Fury, a former rival of Chisora's who fought him three times, was quick to sing the fighter's praises during a video on Instagram.

"What a legend, is old Derek Chisora. I'm so happy for him, proud of him," said Fury.

"And what a servant for British boxing, who has had so many fights, and entertained us all on so many occasions. What a way to go out with a bang. God bless you, Derek Chisora. I salute you — you are the man."

Usyk, another former rival of Chisora's, was ringside and could be seen rooting for the veteran.

Though Chisora appeared steadfast in his about-face — that he would continue to box despite retirement talk — it is unclear if he will make that ringwalk one more time, let alone two. But, should he want another fight, it's likely through his connections at Queensberry Promotions and line to Turki Alalshika, that a fight against another faded force like Deontay Wilder could be something to intrigue fans on the undercard of a more meaningful main event.