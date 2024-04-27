Highlights Dereck Lively II has become an essential player for the Dallas Mavericks, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Lively, standing at 7-foot-1, is a formidable force in the paint with great defensive skills and impressive scoring efficiency.

The rookie has received valuable mentorship from Tyson Chandler, a former NBA champion and Mavericks legend, setting him up for a promising future in the league.

Dallas Mavericks rookie center Dereck Lively II may not be in the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year consideration, but he has played an important role for the team all year. During his rookie season, the 20-year-old started 42 games for the team and averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Despite not being the starting center anymore, Lively is making his presence felt on the Mavericks. This proved true in Dallas' Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. In the win, Lively recorded 13 points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 15 minutes of play.

After the game, Lively spoke about how much former NBA champion and Mavericks legend Tyson Chandler has helped him during his rookie season.

“Words can’t even describe how much he’s helped me. Being able to know that I gotta focus on the court whenever there’s so much things going on off the court….He’s been able to help me keep my head on my two shoulders, help me stay focused, and he’s someone who I can go and talk to no matter what the situation is.”

Chandler spent just two seasons with Dallas but was an integral part of their 2011 championship run. In September, Chandler talked about mentoring Lively, saying he is "trying to get him right."

"[I'm] trying to get him right. He wants to learn, he's active, and right now he's a sponge."

What Lively II Brings to Dallas

Rookie has the makings to be a mainstay in the NBA for years to come

Lively has showcased his defensive tools all season long. At 7-foot-1, he has great size for a center and can be a daunting presence in the paint. Furthermore, the big man is an incredibly efficient scorer, shooting 74.7 percent from the field during the regular season. At just 20 years old, there is a lot to be excited about with the Duke alum.

P.J. Washington, who has been with Dallas since February, recently praised his teammate for his impact on and off the court.

“Obviously he’s one of the better rookies in this league. He’s just a bundle of joy. Just love having him around. O [sic] the court he’s doing amazing, just being in the right positions, the right spots, being able to talk and communicate. And his size, and being that his size and obviously with him being that young, it’s valuable. I just can’t wait to see his whole career.”

Lively has already made an impact in the league so far. It will be interesting to see how far his career goes and how much more he can learn from Chandler.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.