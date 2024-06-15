Highlights The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals in dominant fashion, setting up Game 5 at TD Garden in Boston.

After the game, Mavericks' center Dereck Lively spoke to the media about what his team has meant to him throughout his first NBA season and first deep post-season run.

Lively's evident chemistry with his teammates during his first professional season points towards why the Mavericks, and Lively, believe that they can be the first team in the history of the NBA to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks in blowout fashion, only scoring 84 points in a 38-point defeat in Dallas. With a chance to raise the Larry O'Brien trophy with a win in Game 4, and a sweep for the series, the Celtics failed to get the job done, leading to a Game 5 back in Boston where the Celtics will look to seal the deal once again.

One of the biggest reasons why the Celtics weren't able to complete their mission in Game 4 was because of Dallas' long and athletic man in the middle, Dereck Lively II, who has been playing spectacularly in the post-season despite his rookie status.

Dereck Lively II Made an Instant Impact in Game 4

The 20-year-old has not looked like a rookie at all in the playoffs

Lively's Game 4 performance continued his incredibly productive playoff run, as he scored 11 points and grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the Mavericks' 122-84 victory at home. Lively also sank a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right corner, the first long-range hit of his short professional career either in the regular season or playoffs.

After Dallas' head coach Jason Kidd saw that Daniel Gafford wasn't getting off to a hot start as the team's starting center, Kidd threw Lively into the game after only 2:30. Looking back now, it's clear to see that it was the right decision, as Lively fought on every play to keep possessions alive for Dallas, helping the team score 16 second-chance points in the contest.

Dereck Lively Advanced Stats - Game 4 2024 NBA Finals Category Stat OFF RTG 125.0 DEF RTG 81.4 EFG% 90.0% OREB% 28.0% NET RTG 43.6

After the game, Lively took some time to answer questions from reporters during his media availability slot. Other than receiving certain questions regarding his brilliant performance that helped to keep his team's season alive, he was also met with a question that required him to display how much his teammates and coaching staff have meant to him during his rookie season.

Lively, known as a player that wears his heart on his sleeve, had no problem with expressing gratitude for his team, acknowledging that he's built close bonds with plenty of people involved in the organization. Abby Jones of Bally Sports Southwest shared Lively's response via Twitter/X.

"They're my family. You know, we've developed a lot of trust with one another, a lot of chemistry... It's really just doing whatever you can to make sure that whenever one person steps, we're all stepping with them." - Dereck Lively II

In Lively's first season, he's already been thrown several life-changing obstacles, one of which being the passing of his late mother, Kathy, back in April. Though Lively shared through Instagram that it was heart-breaking having to say goodbye, he was adamant that she would still be watching over him.

In fact, he dedicated his lone three-pointer in Game 4 to her, sharing in his post-game media availability that she had a part in guiding his shot to go down. After mentioning how she made an impact on his performance, Lively made sure to thank a teammate for setting up his success.

"It's for her. She helped me make it. She's going to help me make a lot more. She helped me at the free throw line, she helped me make reads. I'm just thankful for having Luka pass me the ball in that position..." - Dereck Lively II

How Lively's Production Could Help the Mavericks Survive

The talented rookie has heavily impacted Dallas' playoff run to this point.

After being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, then flipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Draft, it was proven that a player of Lively's build and play-style was exactly what Dallas' superstar Luka Dončić, needed to compete. Lively's great athleticism and length, paired with his 7-foot-1 frame, added a lob threat and rim protector to a team that desperately needed a semblance of both.

The Mavericks would then double down on finding long and athletic centers after seeing the success Lively had in the first half of his first season in the league, trading for Gafford at the deadline to bolster their big-man depth.

Since the arrival of Lively, he's played a large role in taking the Mavericks from a middle-of-the-road playoff team, to a franchise competing in its first NBA Finals in 13 years. Though the Mavericks are still in a 3-1 hole after their victory on Sunday night, Lively can further help his team claw back in the series thanks to the absence of Boston's star center, Kristaps Porzingis.

Since it was announced that Porzingis had suffered a torn medial retinaculum in Game 2 of the series, Boston has been missing their sharp-shooting center, who notably performed well off the bench in Game 1. Now that he's no longer in the fold for the foreseeable future, Lively will be able to take advantage of the situation.

Dereck Lively Stats - 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stat PTS 8.2 REB 7.6 BLK 1.0 TS% 68.0% Total +/- +104 OREB 2.8

Since both Lively and Gafford no longer need to worry about the floor-stretching and three-point shooting ability of Porzingis, it means that they can spend more time in the spots that they're accustomed to: around the basket, due to their role as their teams' best rim protectors. When Lively checked into Game 4, it was clear that Kidd and the Mavericks coaching staff looked to keep Lively as a roamer around the paint, essentially playing a one-man zone under the rim.

As it turned out, having two hulking, athletic shot-blockers patrolling the paint led to great things for the Mavericks paint defense, as only 31 percent of Boston's points came in the shaded lane. Lively's shot-altering abilities surely were a factor in Boston's miserable effort inside the three-point line.

The Mavericks take on the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 17 at 8:30 PM ET from the TD Garden in Boston. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ABC, as the Celtics will try to raise their first championship banner since 2008 with a victory. The Mavericks, meanwhile, will look to keep their chances alive at making history by extending the Finals with a win in Game 5.