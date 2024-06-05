Highlights Led by Derek Carr, the Saints aim to improve in 2024 with a solid roster and healthy weapons.

The addition of Chase Young boosts the pass-rush, enhancing New Orleans' defense for the 2024 season.

The NFC South is a weak division coupled with an easy schedule which favors the Saints' quest for the playoffs.

The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back in 2024 after a modest 9-8 record last season. Led by Derek Carr, the Saints will look to improve on their 2023 campaign and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Saints have built a solid roster around franchise quarterback Carr, who performed solidly in his first season in New Orleans. With a banged-up offensive unit, Carr completed 68.4% of his passes for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions, the second-lowest interception mark of his career.

The Saints had a relatively quiet offseason, but bolstered their defensive front with the addition of Chase Young in free agency. New Orleans only had two picks in the top 100 spots of the NFL Draft, but had two great picks in Taliese Fuaga and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Taliese Fuaga is the highest-drafted OL by New Orleans since 2015. (Andrus Peat, 13th Overall)

With a healthier roster and some solid pieces added, the Saints are poised for a bounce back in 2024. Along with their additions, here is how New Orleans could win the NFC South this season.

Related Why CMC Gets Paid So Much More Than Every Other RB San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey earned a new contract extension, resetting the running back market for all he can do offensively.

Derek Carr Can Improve From 2023 Performance

2023 Stats: 375 Completions, 68.4%, 3,878 Yards, 25 TDs, 8 INTs

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Carr posted solid numbers in 2023, but it was far from the best we’ve seen from the 33-year-old quarterback. New Orleans’ offensive unit saw its share of injuries, with Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara all missing time last season.

Saints Weapons Missed Time (2023) Player Games Missed Chris Olave 1 Michael Thomas 7 Alvin Kamara 4 Juwan Johnson 4 Rashid Shaheed 2 Jamaal Williams 4

New Orleans will likely see greater numbers from Carr in 2024 with healthier weapons and greater offensive depth. With Michael Thomas gone, the Saints will look to fill the void left with second-year wideout A.T. Perry, free agent signing Cedric Wilson, and fifth-round pick, Bub Means. The Saints also sit at around $6.1 million in cap space to potentially add more veteran depth to their receiving core.

Regardless, New Orleans has solid pieces in place around Carr in Olave and Kamara, as well as third-year receiver Rashid Shaheed, who developed immensely in the absence of Thomas with over 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

With a rejuvenated, healthy offense around him, Carr could build on a strong first season with the Saints and lead the team to an NFC South title in 2024. Along with a healthy offensive unit, New Orleans' new additions will also help the team bounce back in a big way this season.

Saints' New Additions Will Have Major Impact in 2024

New Orleans added depth to both sides of the ball going into the new season

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While the Saints may not have added any superstar names in free agency, the front office added quality depth to their offensive and defensive units. In free agency, New Orleans' biggest signing came in the form of former No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young.

Entering just his fifth season, Young will look to string together a healthy season in 2024 and tap into the great flashes displayed throughout his young career.

Young could have a big impact on New Orleans' lackluster pass-rush, with the potential to anchor the Saints' defensive line. The Saints added the 25-year-old on a one-year, $13 million fully guaranteed contract. Adding Young could have high upside if the pass-rusher can finally remain healthy. If so, New Orleans could have a defensive cornerstone for years to come.

Along with Young, the Saints added solid depth pieces in free agency to bolster their reserves. New Orleans bolstered their linebacker room with Willie Gay and Khaleke Hudson, added depth to the receiving core with Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Stanley Morgan, and brought in offensive line help with Olisaemeka Udoh.

These are relatively low-risk signings for the Saints that could have high upside for the team in 2024. Apart from offensive health and a solid offseason period, New Orleans' competition within the division could also play a factor in the team's ability to bounce back.

Wide Open Division Could Be an Advantage For the Saints

A relatively easy schedule could be considered a strength for New Orleans

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC South is one of the weaker divisions in the NFL and is wide open for the Saints to win in 2024. For the second straight season, New Orleans will have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. In 2023, the Saints had the second-easiest schedule in the NFL and are tied for the easiest schedule in 2024.

The Saints have a favorable schedule this season due to lackluster competition within the division and have the talent to take home the NFC South crown this season. New Orleans had a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense in 2023, despite featuring its share of injuries offensively and one of the worst pass-rush units defensively.

With great pieces on both sides of the ball, the Saints will look to capitalize on the easiest schedule in the NFL and earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2020 with a division title.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.