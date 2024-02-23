Highlights The New Orleans Saints restructured QB Derek Carr's contract for $23 million in salary cap relief.

Despite multiple moves, the Saints remain $53 million over the cap, indicating more restructures and/or roster cuts are looming.

The Saints' cap issues stem from previous short-term oriented cap decisions by Executive VP/GM Mickey Loomis.

The latest installment of everyone's favorite offseason tradition has gotten underway.

On Friday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the New Orleans Saints have restructured quarterback Derek Carr's contract. The move was made to help the Saints become salary cap compliant ahead of the new league year, which begins at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on March 13.

Even after converting center Erik McCoy's salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus earlier this week and tinkering with Carr's deal today, New Orleans is still currently slated to be more than $53 million over 2024's initially-projected $242 million salary cap.

This means additional restructures and/or roster cuts involving big-name players like Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, and Demario Davis, will be necessary and are on the horizon.

Carr, who joined the Saints last offseason on a four year, $150 million deal, was adequate in his first season with the team, finishing top 10 in passing touchdowns, completion percentage, and passer rating and top 15 in passing yards and yards per attempt.

His play picked up late in the season after he and his teammates were booed by the home fans, but they still fell short of the postseason for the third straight year. Carr is also on the cusp of an ignominious NFL record heading into the 2024 campaign.

Why are the Saints so far over the cap?

Their front office can't stop kicking the can

Mickey Loomis, the Saints' Executive Vice President/General manager since 2002, first began making short-term cap predicaments his "future me" problem when he signed Drew Brees to a deal worth $20 million annually back in 2012.

He has orchestrated New Orleans' annual salary cap charade since then, continuously restructuring contracts and utilizing void years in an effort to keep the team competitive. Unfortunately, the Saints have been anything but since Brees retired at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

They've missed the playoffs each of the last three years despite residing in the NFC South, the consensus choice for the league's worst division. Loomis' prior moves have prevented the team from embracing a full rebuild in spite of those woes, leaving them staring at a massive pile of dead money whenever they pay the piper.

Many teams, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they had Tom Brady, have used void years and massive restructures to keep a short-term competitive window open.

The Bucs made three playoff appearances and won their second Super Bowl in 2020 due, in part, to this strategy. But, unlike New Orleans, Tampa knew when to unhitch the wagon before digging a hole they seemingly won't ever escape.

