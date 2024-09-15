Key Takeaways The Saints have started the season strong on offense, averaging 45.5 points per game in 2024.

Quarterback Derek Carr set an NFL record by leading 15 straight scoring drives.

The offensive unit is thriving with Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed leading the charge.

The New Orleans Saints are off to a roaring start in 2024, averaging 45.5 points through the first two games of the season.

A lot of people dismissed their 47-10 dismantling of the Carolina Panthers last week because of the general ineptitude surrounding the Panthers' franchise (they scored three points against the Los Angeles Chargers this week), but their victory this week can't be so quickly ignored.

They beat the mighty Dallas Cowboys 44-19, dropping 432 yards of offense and five touchdowns on the heads of the league's fifth-best defense a year ago. They fell a field goal shy of joining an exclusive club in NFL history, though it's hard to call their start to the season anything but a resounding success.

Quarterback Derek Carr has played a big part in the Saints' explosive offense thus far. He actually set an NFL record this week (continued from last week) by leading 15 consecutive scoring drives to start the season.

Carr has a 76.9% completion rate this season while throwing for 443 yards and a five-to-one touchdown to interception ratio. His passer rating is an astonishing 142.4 through two weeks.

Carr on Pace for Career Season

The four-time Pro Bowler is thriving in Year 2 in New Orleans

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Carr posted solid numbers in 2023, but it was far from the best we’ve seen from the 33-year-old quarterback. New Orleans’ offensive unit saw its share of injuries, with Chris Olave , Michael Thomas , and Alvin Kamara all missing time last season.

Saints Weapons Missed Time (2023) Player Games Missed Chris Olave 1 Michael Thomas 7 Alvin Kamara 4 Juwan Johnson 4 Rashid Shaheed 2 Jamaal Williams 4

He's had multiple seasons with over 4,000 passing yards, has 248 touchdowns against just 108 interceptions, and has a career passer rating of 93.0. As far as efficient quarterbacks go, there are few as adept at managing games and commanding offenses as Carr.

Kamara has helped orchestrate the offense, pitching in with 180 total yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys. Fantasy managers who were wise enough to draft the veteran running back have been reaping the benefits of one of the league's most explosive offenses thus far.

And, of course, the receiving duo of Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have been dynamic on the outside, combining for 261 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions thus far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rashid Shaheed has recorded 50-plus-yard touchdown receptions in back-to-back weeks. He has 37.2 PPR fantasy points through Week 2 this season.

Though the Saints were finally "forced" to punt - in reality, they were just running out the clock in a blowout - Carr's dominance in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system can't be ignored.

The Saints certainly won't be posting 40 points and 400 yards of offense every week, but it's a good sign that things are progressing this smoothly already. If Carr's reemergence continues, the 2–0 Saints will go from being plucky upstarts to bona fide Super Bowl contenders.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.