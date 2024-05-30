Highlights Derek Carr is entering his 11th NFL season.

The Saints look to improve from a 9-8 record in 2023.

Carr produced nearly 3,900 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2023.

Derek Carr is coming off his first season with the New Orleans Saints, which resulted in a 9-8 record in 2023, Carr still wants to show what he’s “capable of” heading into his 11th NFL season.

Carr appeared on the Jim Rome Show on Wednesday and provided insight into his perspective on this upcoming season.

With the way things started last year, I still have that burn in my heart to show what I’m capable of. What really hurt the most was getting hurt and not being able to put your best foot out there every single time.

Carr started all 17 games, but he was dealing with various ailments for large portions of the season that surely limited the veteran signal caller.

A Look Back at Carr’s Career

Carr threw for 3,878 yards in 2023

2023 was the first year in which Carr played for a team not named the Oakland or Las Vegas Raiders. He played in all 17 games but left Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, among several other health issues.

Still, he passed for 3,878 yards, had 25 touchdowns, and threw just eight interceptions. The 25 touchdowns were his most since the 27 he threw in 2020 with the Raiders.

Derek Carrs’ Career Stats Year Team Yards TDs INTs 2014 OAK 3270 21 12 2015 OAK 3987 32 13 2016 OAK 3937 28 6 2017 OAK 3496 22 13 2018 OAK 4049 19 10 2019 OAK 4054 21 8 2020 LVR 4103 27 9 2021 LVR 4804 23 14 2022 LVR 3522 24 14 2023 NOR 3878 25 8

Carr, 33, also recently appeared on Chris Long’s podcast, “Green Light with Chris Long,” where he admitted he didn’t feel completely healthy a couple of weeks before team meetings in April.

Now, Carr will work with Klint Kubiak, the new offensive coordinator for the Saints who is coming off of a stint under offensive guru Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. This will be Carr’s fourth offensive coordinator in as many years, but Carr is still in high spirits as he’s “even more fired up this year than I was last year.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Believe it or not, Derek Carr actually finished third in MVP voting in 2016, behind Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. Carr's 1.9 career INT rate is also the fifth-lowest in NFL history.

Carr is still the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. However, his exit from the franchise was less-than-respectful. Carr has even spoken about how it impacted his wife, per USA Today.

Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over. Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just … it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.

Carr and the Saints will face the Raiders in Week 17 in New Orleans on December 29, 2024, and he’s ready to take on them, even joking that he's ready to start a fight with his old Raiders teammates.

When it comes to playing those guys, we still want to kick their butts.

While Carr is viewed as a middle of the road QB, he was one of the most reliable signal callers in the league in 2023, finishing sixth with a 68.4 completion percentage and putting up the third-lowest interception rate (1.5) in the league. With a young and exciting receiving corps at his disposal and a new, innovative offensive coordinator, he could be even better next year.

