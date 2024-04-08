Highlights Derek Carr eagerly anticipates facing former teammate Maxx Crosby in 2024.

Carr's desire for revenge stems from being benched by the Raiders' former head coach.

Despite both teams struggling, the Carr-Crosby reunion adds excitement to the matchup.

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Derek Carr already has one game circled in 2024 above all others. While answering fan questions on social media, the former Las Vegas Raiders' signal caller said, "I am looking forward to it. I cannot wait," when asked about facing former teammate Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards won’t know when he’s facing off against his former team until the NFL schedule release show on May 9th. However, in all likelihood, Carr will still be the more excited person come that fateful day. It also sounds like he’s looking to start some mischief with his former employer.

The Derek Carr Revenge Game

It’s not to John Wick's level of revenge, but Carr’s looking forward to facing his former team all the same

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Carr’s feelings of revenge are understandable following his awkward divorce from the team that drafted him with the 36th overall pick in 2014. At the end of 2022, former head coach Josh McDaniels benched him for the final two games to avoid a potential injury guarantee.

His good friend and star wide receiver Davante Adams made an impassioned defense for the QB on his Instagram account following the demotion:

Obviously, the revenge factor feels diminished since McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler were both fired since Carr’s departure. Of course, athletes rarely apply logic when doing the math for their motivation.

It does sound like the Saints’ QB is having fun with the reunion, jokingly predicting a heavyweight bout with his good friend Crosby:

Hopefully I'm going to try and start a fight with him and punch him, and then have the ref only see him throw his punch back. That's my goal.

Both teams find themselves battling against the crushing tide of mediocrity. The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to be their likely starter and heavily invested in the defensive line with Christian Wilkins’ four-year, $110 million contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Raiders' rookie Aidan O'Connell was arguably the second-best rookie passer in the league behind C.J. Stroud, posting 201.6 passing yards per game, second only to Stroud among first-year QBs. His 93.7 passer rating over the final six games was also third among rookies.

For his part, Carr continued his career theme of perfectly pedestrian passing numbers in 2023, recording 10.3 yards per completion (23rd), 4.6 TD percentage (12th), and a 46.8 success rate (12th).

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Stat Carr NFL Rank Yards Per Completion 10.3 23rd TD Percentage 4.6 12th Passing Success Rate 46.8 12th

Meanwhile, the Saints keep restructuring contracts into the future while the roster deteriorates. At least we’ll have one storyline to look forward to in this upcoming matchup.

Source: @VicTafur on X

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.