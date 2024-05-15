Highlights Derek Carr will reportedly face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.

Carr didn't win a Super Bowl or MVP during his nine seasons with the Raiders, but he's one of the most producive quarterbacks in their franchise's history.

Las Vegas' playoff odds would be much higher if they still had Carr on their roster.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has waited a long time for the opportunity to show his old franchise what they gave up on when they released him in 2023. Today, he learned he'll have to get through nearly the entire season to earn his shot at revenge.

According to John Hendrix of SaintsNews -- the site of Sports Illustrated's FanNation branch dedicated to Saints coverage -- Carr's chance to battle the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time will be in Week 17. Hendrix adds the contest will be played at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on broadcast on FOX.

Carr spent the first nine years of his professional career in silver and black, orchestrating two 10-plus win seasons and making four Pro Bowl appearances in his Raiders tenure. His debut season in the Bayou was rife with criticism, but he led New Orleans to a 9-8 record and threw 25 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions despite battling through injury for much of the campaign.

Carr is a Historically Good Raiders QB

He leads the franchise in numerous passing categories

Carr, a second-round pick out of Fresno State in 2014, doesn't have the Super Bowl rings of Jim Plunkett and Ken Stabler, nor an MVP award like Daryle Lamonica and Rich Gannon. He'll always slot behind some of or all of those guys in the eyes of Raiders fans, but the numbers don't lie; he is one of the best quarterbacks in Raiders history.

Derek Carr's Career Numbers - Raiders Franchise History Category Total Raiders QB Rank Completions 3,201 1st Passing Yards 35,222 1st Passing TD 217 1st Wins 63 2nd

Ironically enough, if Carr were still in Las Vegas, the franchise's outlook would seem to be much rosier. New general manager Tom Telesco reinforced the receiving corps beyond Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in free agency, scooped up the sliding Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft and created perhaps the NFL's most fierce defensive line by signing Christian Wilkins, giving head coach Antonio Pierce a fantastic base to build upon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Derek Carr's nesy year came in 2016 when he finished third in MVP voting by going 12-3 and posting 28 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions. He was poised to lead Oakland on a deep playoff run. Then, leading 33-14 in Week 16 that year, Carr was sacked and broke his leg. Forced to turn to Matt McGloin and Connor Cook, the Raiders lost 24-6 to the Denver Broncos in Week 17 -- which cost them the AFC West crown -- and were subsequently defeated 27-14 by the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round.

However, a black hole at the game's most important position likely will prevent them from competing for the playoffs. Pierce has only 2023 fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell, journeyman Gardner Minshew II, 2022 undrafted free agent Anthony Brown and 2024 undrafted free agent Carter Bradley (South Alabama) at his disposal in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

No matter how talented the rest of the roster may be, overcoming such a massive talent deficit at quarterback is hard to fathom. Carr isn't better than either Mahomes or Herbert by any means, but he is good enough to beat them on any given Sunday. If Vegas had him under center, they'd have a chance to make noise. Instead, they're destined to find their long-term solution early in next season's draft.

