Highlights Footage uploaded to social media appears to show Derek Chisora headbutting a Deliveroo driver.

It comes just weeks before he's scheduled to fight Joe Joyce at the O2 Arena in London.

Onlookers were forced to step in and intervene as tensions started to heat up between Chisora and the driver.

Footage uploaded to social media appears to show British boxing heavyweight star Derek Chisora headbutting a Deliveroo driver during a heated clash in London.

The former WBA International heavyweight champion is currently in training ahead of his scheduled showdown with Joe Joyce later this month.

Chisora comes into the clash off the back of a unanimous decision victory over Gerald Washington last August, while Joyce defeated Kash Ali in his last fight following back-to-back losses against Zhilei Zhang.

The two heavyweight stars are scheduled to go head-to-head on the 27th of July at the O2 Arena in London - with both men eager not to suffer another defeat inside the ring.

With just a few weeks before the pair are set to battle it out, Chisora has recently grabbed the attention of the media for all the wrong reasons.

'War's' Heated Altercation with a Deliveroo Driver

The driver learned pretty quickly that he picked a fight with the wrong guy

It's unclear what caused the heated scuffle, but footage uploaded to X - formerly known as Twitter - shows the former WBC heavyweight title challenger getting into it with the Deliveroo driver before appearing to headbutt him to the ground.

The footage shows a man wearing a red cap - believed to be Chisora - and grabbing a hold of the Deliveroo person who is standing over a fallen bike. Given the poor audio, it's difficult to make out what was said between the pair.

That said, as the situation heated up, a few onlookers stepped in to intervene before 'War' headbutted the driver - who then stumbled to the ground.

It appears that the incident took place in Hampstead, London. One person who commented on the post suggested that the driver was riding his bike on the pavement where people were seated and eating - implying that this could be the reason why the heavyweight boxer took exception.

“It’s cos he’s cycling on the pavement where people are eating. One of my pretty hates. I had my meniscus torn by a delivering rider who hit me in the pavement,'' the comment read.

Chisora Appears to be Focused Ahead of Joyce Fight

Defeat could spell the end of his career

Despite the slight distraction ahead of his upcoming fight with Joyce, Chisora appears to be focused and confident for the clash in London later this month.

Chisora - who is 2-4 in his last six fights - knows that a defeat could spell the end of his career. The 40-year-old will be looking to use the win against Washington as a confidence booster when he faces off with the 'Juggernaut.'

"Joe is not going to win," Chisora said at a news conference ahead of the fight. "He can train as much as he wants, but when it comes to the real grind of it, I'm more vicious than him. I fear no man. There's no feeling each other out in the first round - I'm going in."