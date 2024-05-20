Highlights Derek Chisora confronted referee Mark Nelson after Oleksandr Usyk's showdown with Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' was left rocked after being stunned in the ninth round by the Ukrainian star.

Usyk went on to secure the win via split decision - with the official score totals reading 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

Derek Chisora confronted referee Mark Nelson following Oleksandr Usyk's clash with Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 after defeating 'The Gypsy King.' Usyk secured a razor-thin split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an absorbing battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Fury looked to be in control of the bout at the mid-way stage, using his size to his advantage to dominate Usyk. However, the crucial moment came in the ninth round when the Ukrainian star landed a number of stinging shots, which nearly knocked the Brit out.

Speaking after the win, the 37-year-old said: "Thank you so much to my team. It's a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It's a great time, it's a great day. Yes, of course. I am ready for a rematch."

Derek Chisora Confronts Referee After Usyk vs Fury

The Brit was left fuming with a big decision

After being on the receiving end of many brutal shots from Usyk in the ninth round, Fury received a standing account after he stumbled into the ropes, but he was able to recover and was saved by the bell.

However, many stars within the boxing community believed Fury was fortunate not to be stopped as he looked out of it and was unable to throw back.

The referee got to eight on the standing count, but the bell rang for the end of the ninth, with Fury then being given extra time to recover.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk total punch stats Fighter Total punches (body landed) Total jabs (body landed) Power punches (body landed) Tyson Fury 157 (46)/496 62 (6)/286 95 (40)/210 31.7% 21.7% 45.2% Oleksandr Usyk 170 (70)/407 48 (29)/147 122 (41)/260 41.8% 32.7% 46.9%

Chisora, who was ringisde in Saudi Arabia, confronted the referee, Nelson, who walked past the British heavyweight during an interview with The Stomping Ground. "Hey ref, ref. You know that was the slowest count in boxing history, bro,'' he shouted.

"You get your maths right, bro, it's one, two, three, four, five, six. It is what it is is. It doesn't matter he got the win, but bro that was the slowest count in boxing history."

Nelson gave Chisora an awkward smile but didn't engage in a conversation with him. In a separate interview, the 40-year-old described the count as, ‘a disgrace to boxing’.

It didn't affect the fight at all, with Usyk going on to become the first man ever to beat Fury. However, there'd be a lot of questions had the Brit secured the decision.

David Haye Offers His Verdict on the Ninth-Round Incident

The former world champion has some strong words

With many in the boxing world left shocked by the decision, Nelson believes that Nelson should've stopped the fight in the ninth round.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "First and foremost, the fight should have got stopped in the ninth round. I don’t know why the referee gave a count. I understand they say if the ropes are keeping you up, that means if anybody is on the ropes getting hit the referee should jump in and give you a count.

"I thought the ref should have let him either finish him off or stop the fight. It seemed like a fair and square stoppage from my point of view.

"He was all over the place, he falls over. If it was around the other way, if Tyson Fury was doing this to Usyk the referee would have probably stopped it.

"But for some reason the referee gave him a count and gave him a long 20-second count. The referee stopped him from finishing his opportunity. Everybody at ringside was really upset at the referee."