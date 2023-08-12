Derek Chisora was not pleased with his greeting from comedian Troy Hawke as he arrived at Westfield’s Shepherd’s Bush for his weigh-in ahead of his fight against Gerald Washintgon this evening at London's O2 Arena. In fact, he was so triggered and annoyed by it, he even threatened him after being called 'adorable' and a 'dangerous looking tablecloth.'

“You look divine, a one man efficacious fun fair, I love it. Couldn’t love it harder,” Hawke said to Chisora as he passed him. Del Boy, however, appeared to ignore the comment until later when he told Hawke to stop calling him “adorable.”

Hawke went viral during his mini interview series with Manchester City during their 2022/2023 pre-season trip to America and has since been recruited to other events including the Genesis Scottish Open and again with Manchester City as they celebrated winning the treble at the end of last season. But, unlike the City players, it seems Chisora did not appreciate Hawke’s sense of humour.

“Tell me I’m adorable again, and I’ll f*** you up,” the heavyweight told Hawke in a later scene. Despite being a heavyweight boxer and clearly not someone to mess with, Hawke stood his ground and almost continued to poke the bear with his jabs and humerous remarks.

Video: Derek Chisora threatens comedian for remarks

Although Chisora did warn him about his comments, and looked pretty annoyed as well, Hawke continued to poke fun at the boxer as he told him he looked like a “dangerous looking tablecloth,” alluding to the matching shirt and shorts set that Chisora was wearing.

The British boxer was wearing a red and white shirt and shorts matching combo, as well as a red and white bucket hat, resembling something you'd see on a table somewhere or in a park being used as a picnic blanket.

Fans found the interaction entertaining, with some commenting on Hawke’s bravery to mock Chisora, while others found the “tablecloth” retort hilarious with one user calling it the “best line ever.”

While Chisora was seemingly not the biggest fan of Hawke’s quips, others took his jokes on the chin. Anthony Joshua laughed as Hawke told him his aura is platinum, while Eddie Hearn cracked a smile as he was met by Hawke coming down the escalator.

Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington

After his unwelcome greetings, Chisora later weighed in at 17.9 stone, 14 lbs heavier than his opponent Washington. Del Boy is returning to boxing after nine months out after a resounding loss to Tyson Fury last year. Before that defeat, he had defeated Kubrat Pulev via split decision, but that win came after three losses on the bounce, losing twice to Joseph Parker on the judges' scorecards and once to Oleksandr Usyk, once again on the scorecards.

Chisora faces Gerald Washington on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius this evening. He is going in as the favourite and a victory for the British boxer could mean a final pursuit of a world title. However, at the tender age of 39, it's looking likely that it'll be one of his last ever professional bouts.

For Washington, meanwhile, he's lost fight out of his last seven fights, tasting defeat to the likes of Charles Martin, Adam Kownacki, Jarrell Miller, and Deontay Wilder. He did, however, pick up a victory over AJ's opponent this evening back in 2019.