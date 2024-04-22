Highlights Chisora has backed Joshua to have too much power for Fury if the fight happens.

Joshua insists the bout 'is coming soon'.

Saudi boxing chiefs would love to see the fight happen this year.

Derek Chisora has weighed in on a potential fight between Tyson Fury and his close pal Anthony Joshua, revealing that he backs 'AJ' to get the job done thanks to the inside knowledge of a key member of his camp. As a man who has fought 'The Gypsy King' on three occasions, 'Del Boy' knows just what the lineal heavyweight champion brings to the table, but still believes Joshua can come out on top.

Chisora spoke to Crypto Casino Limited about the long-awaited showdown, stating that the Watford-born fighter would have 'too much' power for Fury.

Derek Chisora Shares Prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Former world title challenger explained how 'AJ' can win fight

"I’m picking AJ over Fury all day long, if it gets made. He’s a friend and we went to the same amateur club, but his power will be too much for Fury, he’d have so much ferociousness saved for that fight, and you must remember that Ben Davison knows Tyson Fury very well, so I think AJ."

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, Joshua has demolished former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou. Chisora also believes that Joshua would beat Oleksandr Usyk if they ever fought again, despite having lost back-to-back fights to the Ukranian in 2021 and 2022.

"AJ would wipe the floor with Usyk under Ben Davison, I don’t think it would go six rounds," insisted the 40-year-old. "That said, with current records and past performances, right now the best heavyweight in the world is Usyk, gold medalist and undisputed cruiserweight champion.

"He came up at heavyweight and has taken over, and in one more fight he can prove he is the pound-for-pound the best fighter and make history for Ukraine."

Related Tyson Fury Could Withdraw From Oleksandr Usyk Fight, Says Ex-Champ Tyson Fury has already pulled out of a fight with Oleksandr Usyk this year.

In addition to his three fights with Fury, ‘War’ Chisora shared the ring with Usyk in 2020. The Brit was quick off the starting blocks that night, maintaining a fast pace and closing the distance well. Despite Chisora finding pockets of success with his right hand, though, Usyk would wear him down with heavy flurries and go on to win the fight by unanimous decision.

Fight could happen this year

Joshua was quizzed about his future fight plans during an interview with BBC Sport at Sunday's London Marathon. The 34-year-old revealed that Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh would have a major influence on who his next opponent would be: Per The Mirror, the former two-time world heavyweight champion explained:

"Boxing's changing a lot, there is a new player, Turki Alalshikh, who is taking the world by storm. He is doing what he wants for the fans, it's amazing. So if the fans demand it, I know that he will deliver. I know the fans want me and Fury, I want that. I'm not going to give away plans, but he is a man of action. It's coming, most definitely it's coming."

Although unification clash between Fury and Usyk on the 18th of May has an immediate rematch clause, Alalshikh recently suggested that may not be as set in stone as some believe. When pressed by reporters, Joshua confirmed with a smile that the plan is for him to fight in September. However, he wouldn't reveal his opponent, potentially hinting that it could be Fury if the Usyk rematch doesn't happen straightaway.

"To be honest, he said be ready for September," Joshua stated. "Why he said that is because they have got a fight on June 1, all the heavyweights, five vs five, Eddie Hearn vs Frank Warren. And they have got Fury vs Usyk in May. And then they will have me in September. It's unbelievable."