Highlights Derek Chisora has predicted Tyson Fury will defeat Oleksandr Usyk due to his size advantage and father's influence, calling it a guaranteed win.

Fury and Usyk are set to face off on the 18th of May in the first-ever four-belt unification fight.

Del Boy has shared the ring with both Fury and Usyk, so he's in good position to preview and predict the contest.

As the big fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia draws nearer, Derek Chisora has given his opinion about the fight.

Chisora, who has shared the ring with both heavyweights, spoke with Pro Boxing Fans and gave a rather emphatic advantage to Fury, saying: “Tyson. He’s the bigger guy, longer reach. Just Tyson. This is like a man taking candy out a baby’s hand, bro. Tyson’s gonna win. He’s gonna walk through that guy. That’s it.”

After defeating Francis Ngannou in Riyadh in October 2023, Fury laid down the gauntlet for a fight between himself and Usyk, and after a couple of postponements, the first ever four-belt unification fight is set for the 18th of May.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 10/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Chisora also went on to explain that Fury’s secret weapon in the fight will be the influence of his father John. Fury recently posted on social media several sparring sessions between the two and Chisora says that this relationship could be key: “Tyson looks good. I see his dad holding his pads for him. What people don’t understand is a father and a son’s bond when they train with each other; it’s unbelievable. It's what people don't understand. If Tyson has his dad in his corner, he’ll walk over Usyk easily because he has his dad in his corner. That’s it, bro. It’s going to be a great fight."

Derek Chisora's History With Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk

He's fought Fury three times, losing on all three occasions

Chisora is better placed than most to give a verdict on these fighters, given that he has fought them both, and Fury on three separate occasions. Del Boy first fought Fury at Wembley in 2011, when he was the defending British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion, and they both went into the fight 14 bouts unbeaten. Fury won the fight via unanimous decision and handed Chisora his first professional defeat in the process.

This left Chisora eager for a rematch, and he met Fury again in November 2014 after an initial postponement at the ExCeL Centre in London. This bout was effectively a playoff to see who would fight then-champion Wladimir Klitschko. Fury again triumphed over Chisora, winning nine rounds fairly comfortably via a combination of height, agility, and speed before Chisora was pulled out of the fight in the 10th by his trainer. Chisora failed to land any telling punches and struggled to deal with Fury’s jabs from distance.

Undeterred, the two men met for the third time in December 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fury completed a hat-trick of wins over Chisora and was dominant from the start, with the fight again being stopped in the 10th round.

Related Oleksandr Usyk Shows Off His Own Physique Ahead of Tyson Fury Fight Oleksandr Usyk has responded to Tyson Fury showing off his physique by flaunting his own ahead of fight week.

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Chisora in 2020

Chisora didn’t fare much better against Usyk, having fought the Ukrainian at the O2 Arena in October 2020. Usyk got the better of Chisora via his superior footwork and stamina, with the Brit eventually being worn down after 12 rounds and the former cruiserweight champion being handed victory via unanimous decision.

Usyk comes into the fight with Fury off the back of 21 victories, with 14 knockouts and seven by decision triumphs. Usyk’s last fight was a victory over Daniel Dubois in Poland in August 2023, with Usyk coming out on top after nine rounds. The two-time world champion will fancy his chances of toppling Fury. The Gypsy King's record of 34 wins from 35 fights speaks for itself, though, and it is certain to be a fight for the ages on the 18th of May.