Rangers are reportedly interested in appointing Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes in the summer when Barry Ferguson's temporary role ends, and he's now spoken out about potentially taking over at Ibrox.

Ferguson was appointed this week on an interim basis after Rangers opted to sack Philippe Clement on Sunday. The Gers were beaten by St Mirren on Saturday, which was clearly the final straw for the club.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that McInnes has been earmarked as a potential long-term option for Rangers to join the club in the summer after Ferguson departs. David Wagner is also another possible target, while Steven Gerrard is unlikely to return to the club after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Speaking to the media, Kilmarnock manager McInnes was asked about the prospect of joining Rangers in the summer. McInnes was quick to ignore any speculation, suggesting his focus is on Kilmarnock...

"I am just dealing with the game tomorrow night. I have got to make sure I look after Kilmarnock and do what we need to do here. From my point of view, we still have so many ambitions and targets for this season - we still want to be a top six team and ultimately that is my only concern at the minute."

Reports from Scotland have claimed that McInnes would be interested in joining Rangers in the summer, but he understandably reiterated that his focus is currently on Kilmarnock. It will be interesting to see whether Rangers' stance on McInnes changes if Ferguson does a good job between now and the end of the season.

Rangers are currently 13 points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premier League table, meaning Ferguson has a difficult task on his hands to salvage something from this campaign. Celtic rarely drop points domestically, so demanding a league title this term for Rangers would certainly be a big ask.

McIness' Kilmarnock side currently sit in ninth place on 31 points and were defeated 6-0 by Rangers when the two sides faced back in December. Kilmarnock and Rangers will also go head-to-head on Wednesday evening.

