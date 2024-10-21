Arsenal defender William Saliba was sent off against Bournemouth, while Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo only received a yellow against Liverpool for a similar incident, and former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has explained the differences between the two incidents.

Saliba was initially given a yellow card for Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium, but after a VAR check, the French defender was given his marching orders. Tosin was also booked, but VAR opted not to upgrade the foul against Liverpool to a red.

Both incidents were undoubtedly fairly similar, with Saliba and Tosin both bringing down an opponent who was bursting through on goal.

Speaking on Tosin's yellow card, which wasn't upgraded to a red, Gallagher has said that Jota wasn't in possession of the ball and it was heading towards the corner flag...

"There are a number of things. Jota isn't in possession of the ball. Direction of the ball, it's going towards the corner flag. Distance from goal, it's felt Colwill would have the chance to make up the ground. Too many variables."

The former Premier League referee then analysed the Saliba incident, claiming that the ball was going down the middle and Ben White, who was the closest Arsenal defender, was a 'long way' from Evanilson...

"It's a different situation. The ball is going down the middle. White is a long way from Evanilson, who is favourite to get the ball. Raya has backed off, so it's hard for him to get the ball."

There are undoubtedly slight differences between the two, but Tosin could count himself lucky not to have been sent off. It was a clumsy mistake from the Chelsea defender and it gave the officials a decision to make. Liverpool supporters won't care too much considering the Reds went on to secure all three points, but Arsenal fans may feel slightly aggrieved considering Saliba's sending-off had a major impact on their performance.

Fans of Premier League clubs have been calling for consistency within the game, but Gallagher has been thorough in explaining the differences between the two incidents we saw at the weekend.