Arsenal scored a late goal against Liverpool as Gabriel Jesus struck for the Gunners, but referee Anthony Taylor already blew for a foul by Jakub Kiwior. Speaking on Sky Sports, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has now given his verdict, suggesting that it is 'something of nothing'.

Jesus scored late on for Arsenal, but there's no doubt Taylor had already blown his whistle. Whether the foul was worthy of a free-kick is another argument, but the fact that Taylor had made the decision before Jesus put the ball in the back of the net almost ends any controversy over the call.

Speaking live on Sky, Gallagher said...

"This is something of nothing. The referee's clearly given a foul before that, I think against Kiwior for jumping against an opponent. He gave the foul by Kiwior, not the foul by Havertz. It's one if the referee gives it, he gives it. There's 50-50 decisions in games, and that's one of them."

Arsenal fans may have felt that Taylor was giving a foul for Havertz as he battled with Ibrahima Konate, but it was the foul by Kiwior in the build-up. As the referee had already blown his whistle instead of allowing play to run, VAR are unable to intervene and check whether the foul from Kiwior was enough for a foul to be given.

If the disallowed goal had taken place in the middle of the game, then there would likely be nowhere near as much uproar about the decision. Arsenal supporters were understandably desperate for the three points after conceding just a few moments prior as Mohamed Salah fired home, but it's certainly a decision that has been blown out of proportion due to how late in the game it was.

The Gunners are now starting to fall slightly behind in the Premier League title race as they sit five points behind Manchester City at the top of the table. There's plenty of time remaining in the campaign, but injuries to the likes of Gabriel and Martin Odegaard while William Saliba missed the game against Liverpool through suspension means Mikel Arteta is unable to play his best side at the moment.