Southampton's failure to be awarded a penalty against Leicester City on Saturday contributed massively to their loss on the south coast - and former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes that Russell Martin's men should have been awarded a spot kick after Paul Onuachu took 'five steps' whilst being manhandled in the area.

The Saints crumbled to a 3-2 home defeat to Steve Cooper's men on Saturday afternoon despite being 2-0 up against the Foxes, in what is a huge blow to their chances of Premier League survival. But the result could have been much different if the Nigerian's fall in the area via a Jordan Ayew tug was given - and Gallagher believes it should have been. Speaking on Sky Sports' Ref Watch, the former top-flight official said:

"I thought it was a penalty. If you hold a player's shirt for five steps, which he does, that's sustained. They were of the opinion the goalkeeper would have got the ball anyhow."

Gallagher was backed up by former England internationals Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith, who both agreed in tandem with the former referee that Southampton should have been awarded a spot-kick. Warnock said first:

"I thought it was a penalty. You only have to look at other instances, like Tarkowski, you know he's never getting the ball but he's bringing him down."

Meanwhile, Smith stated that Ayew did enough to warrant Onuachu's run to the ball being classed as detrimental, as the former Doncaster Belles star stated:

"You can't hold a player's shirt for that long. It's bound to impact his ability to get the ball."

Goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo had put Southampton 2-0 up inside half an hour, but Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back before Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot with Ryan Fraser being sent off - and Ayew stuck the dagger in Saints' hearts when his low strike crept in to send the away end jubilant.

For Onuachu, it could have spelled his first-ever goal in a Southampton shirt. Only making his return to the side after last season's successful outing at Trabzonspor before the international break, he came on with 20 minutes to go for Archer, and could likely have been the chosen penalty taker for the Saints had he been awarded the spot-kick. But his wait for a goal - and Saints' wait for a win - goes on, as they now sit three points outside of the relegation zone.