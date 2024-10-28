Manchester United conceded a late penalty against West Ham United on the weekend after Matthijs de Ligt was adjudged to have fouled Danny Ings, and former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on the incident, suggesting that the Red Devils supporters are right to feel aggrieved.

The Hammers came away with a 2-1 victory after Jarrod Bowen converted from the spot, but Manchester United players and staff certainly weren't happy with the decision to award a penalty. The referee originally opted not to point to the spot, but a VAR review saw the decision overturned.

Speaking live on Sky Sports on Monday morning, former Premier League referee Gallagher has now given his verdict on the decision...

"I didn't think it was a penalty. It wasn't an intervention. You look at it, it's a coming together. De Ligt does little wrong, Ings goes into him. The referee plays on, he makes the right decision. He gets sent to the monitor, and I was even confident there he would stand his ground. When he didn't, that was the biggest surprise for me."

It was a slightly reckless tackle from De Ligt, but it's hard to suggest that it was a clear and obvious error made by the referee. It was a coming together inside the penalty area, but it certainly wasn't a nailed-on foul where the VAR needed to intervene.

Ten Hag voiced his disappointment at the decision after the game, claiming that he's now felt injustice for the third time this season. The Dutch manager also says the incident wasn't a clear and obvious error...

"That is definitely not a clear and obvious mistake from the on-field referee. I spoke with them. But the decision is made. There's no way back and that's football. That's a third time I have felt injustice in the season and it has a big impact on our team and on our scores and where we are in the table. It's not right."

It's been a difficult season for United and refereeing decisions aren't to blame for them being in the bottom half of the Premier League, but they undoubtedly have an argument to suggest that the performances of the officials also need to improve.