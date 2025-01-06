Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher' gave an interesting observation of the controversial penalty incident during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday. The Gunners were forced to share the spoils after William Saliba was penalised for clashing heads with striker Joao Pedro inside the penalty area.

While VAR checked the incident, it was determined that there had been sufficient contact to warrant the spot-kick, while Mikel Arteta ranted that he had never seen anything like it before at full time. With it being one of the biggest talking points of the weekend, Gallagher was asked about it during Sky Sports' latest edition of Ref Watch, and one comment Gallagher made in particular has raised some eyebrows.

Gallagher Claims 'Ball Hit Saliba' During Penalty Incident

The former official played down the idea that the Frenchman had won the ball

Reviewing the penalty incident from the game at the Amex, one thing mentioned by Gallagher was the claim that Saliba had won the ball and therefore it shouldn't have been a penalty. While slow-motion footage did show that the defender made contact with the ball, Gallagher claimed that Saliba hadn't 'played' the ball and therefore it was not important in the decision as to whether he had committed a foul:

"The problem is, once you see it and Anthony Taylor gives a penalty, you can't unsee it. What you see is Pedro heads the ball onto Saliba's head. People say 'well he got the ball.' He didn't, the ball got him. He does catch him with his head. He's stood up as well which makes it look worse. VAR has no right to overturn it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Pedro has scored 14/15 penalties in his career.

The 67-year-old's verdict left many fans online in shock, particularly by his use of the phrase "the ball got him," which appeared to leave many confused.

"I’ve never heard that before, ridiculous how far they go to hide their corruption," one fan said, while another added: "So if a defender sticks his leg out and blocks a shot, he's not actually blocking the shot because "the ball got him". And if there's any contact with the attacker afterwards it's a penalty?"

"'The ball got him' is called a block," a third mentioned, while a fourth stated: "Oh Dermot, you will say anything to defend your clan week on week."

Gallagher also explained that the challenge was different from if the ball was in the air and both players had gone to jump for it and collided, which wouldn't have been given as a penalty. The same opinion was shared by VAR expert Dale Johnson, who claimed VAR could not have intervened with the evidence available to them.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 06/01/2024