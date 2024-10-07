Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has spared Marcus Rashford's blushes by stating that the Manchester United forward didn't deserve to be sent off vs Aston Villa on Sunday - though he added that Rashford was 'lucky' that fellow Red Devils defender Diogo Dalot was in the vicinity to lessen the severity of the foul.

Rashford had been booked for a foul on Matty Cash early in the second-half, and when he brought down Villans winger Leon Bailey just moments later, it had Villa Park screaming for a second yellow card. That would have left the Red Devils a man down for the third game in a row, having seen captain Bruno Fernandes sent off twice within the space of a week in games against Tottenham Hotspur and Porto respectively.

Gallagher: Rashford 'Lucky' in Man Utd Foul Incident

The forward caught Leon Bailey in a duel out wide

Referee Rob Jones opted against cautioning Rashford for the second time in as many minutes, instead having a word with the winger and Fernandes to ensure Rashford was warned over his conduct. And whilst Gallagher agreed with the course of action taken by Jones, he deemed Rashford 'lucky' that Dalot was able to recover, otherwise he would have been sent off.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 484 7th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Shots Per Game 0.9 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =6th Match rating 6.61 11th

Speaking on Sky Sports News' 'Ref Watch' segment, Gallagher stated that he liked the referee's idea of talking to the England international, but did allude to the fact that Rashford was fortunate that Dalot was there to mop up. He said:

"I think like last week, what saves him is [Diogo] Dalot. If he does get sent off, I don't think he can argue too much but Dalot comes and sweeps the ball up. "It's not a breaking or promising attack. If he's not going to send him off, I do like what he did - I said last week about [Ipswich Town's Sam] Morsy, he's teed him up and the referee has called him and Bruno Fernandes over and said 'look, the next one he goes'. I think that's a good policy. "If he decides it's not enough to send him off, what he's done is he's made it clear that the next one, he's going. He gets a little bit lucky because the ball was running out. You clearly see he dangles a leg - is it a yellow card? Quite possibly, but Dalot was so close. "We saw it last week with Thomas Partey, and it's the policy they've adopted."

United's Disciplinary Tally Needs to Change

The Red Devils have gone a man down in their last three games

Rashford has only ever had two red cards in his United career before; picking up a sending off against Burnley in September 2018 for a headbutt on Phil Bardsley, before a straight dismissal in last season's Champions League for a stamp against Copenhagen, which contributed to a 4-3 loss in Denmark for Erik ten Hag's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have only won two of their seven Premier League games - including no goals in their past three outings.

United can't afford suspensions at present, especially having seen Fernandes dismissed in midweek and last weekend, albeit with his red in the Premier League being overturned - and having endured a poor start to the season in which they have garnered just three wins from 10 games in all competitions, they need all the help they can get.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-10-24.