Bruno Fernandes' red card for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash has caused plenty of debate between fans and pundits alike - but a former referee has now had his say, with Dermot Gallagher only believing the tackle to be a yellow card thanks to a potential 'optical illusion'.

With the Red Devils already 1-0 down thanks to Brennan Johnson's early opener, United weren't at their best and Tottenham looked to stage a counter-attack via James Maddison. Fernandes brought the England international down by making contact with his knee - albeit via the heel of his boot - and within seconds, referee Chris Kavanagh saw fit to send the United captain off for his challenge

Gallagher: Fernandes Decision 'Should Have Been Yellow'

United were already losing but their task became much harder

VAR failed to overturn the decision, leaving United a man down and that eventually saw Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke add to the scoreline to leave Erik ten Hag on the brink of the sack. But Gallagher believes that it wasn't a red card thanks to the referee's viewpoint and that the challenge looked worse than it did - stating that Fernandes should only have been issued with a yellow card.

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Goals 10 =1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =4th Match rating 7.39 1st

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'Ref Watch', Gallagher debated Kavanagh's decision to send Fernandes off towards the end of the first half - stating that whilst there was contact that looked knee-high, Kavanagh's obstructed view and his assistant's potential 'optical illusion' means that it was a slightly harsh decision to send the Portugal star walking. He said:

"[There is] a lot of debate. That's the referee's view - I don't think the referee can see it, that's the first point. I don't think the referee sees the challenge happen, and if you look at the screen, you will see the assistant flag it. "The assistant has a different view and a different angle, and if you run it on, this is the assistant. That is not his [Kavanagh's] angle. "This is the assistant's angle. If you stop there, you could understand why the assistant would relay to the referee that Fernandes is high; he's off the ground and he would have the impression that he's caught him knee-high. But when you run it through, you only see that it's a glancing blow down the leg. He doesn't catch him like he thinks. "I can understand the referee not seeing it, he has to go on the assistant's view and that is that he's high, and he's caught him like that - but he hasn't. I think he has an optical illusion. When you see it, a more palatable decision would be a yellow card."

United Will Be Without Fernandes For Three Games

The playmaker will not miss three crunch clashes

United are now massively in the lurch and Fernandes' red card means that he will miss their next three domestic fixtures in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has played 242 games for Manchester United, scoring 79 goals.

With trips to Aston Villa and West Ham United coming either side of a home game against Brentford, they're tough games that the Red Devils could slip up in.

If they fail to beat Villa, there is an international break in which Ten Hag could be sacked - but that would still see whoever the new boss is miss out on Fernandes for two games.

