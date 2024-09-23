Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard was sent off against Manchester City for kicking the ball away, and former referee Dermot Gallagher has backed Michael Oliver's decision to award a red card.

Late in the first half, Trossard committed a strong foul on Bernardo Silva in the City half, and shortly after the referee blew his whistle, the Belgian forward kicked the ball away. Oliver produced a second yellow card, giving Trossard his marching orders, and the Gunners were forced to play the second half with 10 men.

Gallagher Backs Trossard Red Card Decision

The Arsenal forward made a mistake

Reacting to the decision live on Sky Sports, former Premier League referee Gallagher, when asked if Arsenal can have any complaints about the decision, says Oliver was right to send Trossard off...

"Well, no, because it's a foul, no doubt about that. And what you would say is, would the player have kicked the ball like that if there was no foul and the ball was in play? The answer's most certainly not, because he's not going to pass to [Gabriel] Martinelli like that. I think, I feel for him, because he's gone to pull out but it's too late, the damage is already done."

Mikel Arteta hinted that he wasn't best pleased with the decision from Oliver, being careful with his words when making a comment on the red card...

"It’s that obvious that it’s not necessary to comment on it. It's happened twice now. I’m expecting 100 games to be nine vs 10 this season if that’s the case."

Arsenal supporters will be disappointed not to see consistency in refereeing as it's an offence that regularly goes unpunished in the Premier League. The officials do seem to be clamping down on 'delaying the restart' incidents, and the Gunners have been on the wrong end of decisions twice in a matter of weeks.

Declan Rice was sent off for a similar situation against Brighton & Hove Albion, poking the ball away as Joel Veltman went to take a free-kick. Although Arsenal supporters will be frustrated with the decisions, but there should be equal disappointment aimed at the players for giving the referee something to think about in them games.

Roy Keane Slams Arteta for Interview

He needs to move on

Speaking after the match, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has questioned Arteta's interview where the Spanish manager didn't agree with the red card decision. Keane has called for managers to simply come out and not rush into disagreeing with incidents on the pitch, suggesting that they need to 'show a bit of class'.

Keane added that Arteta should have taken his medicine, expressed his pride in the players, and moved on. Trossard will now be banned for Arsenal's Carabao Cup fixture against Bolton this week.