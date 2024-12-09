Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo managed to escape even a booking against Tottenham Hotspur despite many suggesting he should have been sent off, but former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has agreed with the decision not to award a red card.

Caicedo lunged in on Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr at the weekend, with the referee failing to produce a yellow card. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was vocal about his disagreement with the decision, suggesting that it was the 'most obvious red card you could see'.

Speaking live on Sky Sports, former Premier League referee Gallagher has suggested that he believes it should have been a yellow card, but he can understand why others think it should have been a red...

"I think it's a yellow card, I can understand why Jamie Carragher thinks it's a red. "I think he goes down, puts his foot into the ground, and doesn't go through it - that's what saves him. If he catches him half-way up the shin, he's going to get a red card. "What everybody's looking for now is intensity. Has he got it, has he got the momentum, has he gone through it. His boot comes down on the pitch, rather than his shin. "That's what saves him."

Sky Sports pundits Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock were both in agreement that they were surprised it wasn't given as a red card, claiming that it was 'quite aggressive' and a 'potential leg breaker'. It was baffling to see Caicedo not even awarded a yellow card for the incident, and Spurs fans will understandably feel aggrieved after narrowly losing the game, with Chelsea scoring from the penalty spot twice.

The north London club might not have done enough to win and conceding four goals at home is never a good sign, but a red card at that stage of the game could have had a major impact. Dejan Kulusevski also appeared to strike Romeo Lavia in the face with a possible elbow, but VAR decided not to intervene and stick with the referee's decision, meaning the Swedish attacker went unpunished.