Manchester City have been given the benefit of the doubt by ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher after their controversial last-gasp winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon - with the former official stating that John Stones' goal should 'definitely' have stood despite a huge amount of backlash towards the decision.

Stones headed in at the end of the game with the scores tied at 1-1, before it was ruled offside by Chris Kavanagh's assistant referee - however, a VAR check insisted that Bernardo Silva was not interfering with play once the goal had gone in and, as a result, the goal stood. And Gallagher backed Kavanagh's decision, stating on Sky Sports' Ref Watch (11:02am):

"I definitely think so. If you look, [Bernardo] Silva is in an offside position, but he can't be offside from a corner so that's a red herring. "He can only be offside when Stones touches it, and when Stones touches it, he's already peeling away so he's not in the line of vision. "He's doesn't block the keeper's vision, and the graphic shown earlier, he also doesn't impact upon Sa's ability to play that ball as he moves away from it. "You miss the key issue in that when all of that was taking place, he's not in an offside position because it's a corner, so he can't be given offside. So he can bounce up and down, he can do whatever he wants, but he can't be in an offside position until Stones touches that ball, and when he does he's already peeled away."

Much has been said about the decision, which momentarily sent City top of the table before Liverpool's 2-1 win over Chelsea later on Sunday - but the be-all and end-all is that City remain the only unbeaten side in the top-flight, with the most goals scored at 19, and the second-highest goal difference.

Pep Guardiola's men have already completed a record-breaking fourth consecutive title, and if they manage a fifth, they will go down as arguably the most dominant side ever in English footballing history - with wins such as the one they garnered in the West Midlands helping them demolish records.