Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has aired his surprise at Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande being sent off in their 3-1 win at Dundee United on Sunday afternoon - labelling the decision from referee Nick Walsh as 'surprising' having gone to the VAR monitor.

With the seconds ticking down in the Scottish Premiership clash, Diomande was pushed by Tangerines' midfielder Kevin Holt, to which he turned around and a flailing arm - seemingly innocuous - caught the Scot. Walsh sent Diomande off, but after going to the screen, surprisingly stuck with his decision - one that Gallagher felt was wrong.

Gallagher: Rangers Red Card 'Surprising' Amid VAR Check

Mohamed Diomande was sent off in the final minute on Sunday

Speaking on Sky Sports News, former ref Gallagher appeared to agree with Light Blues boss Philippe Clement amid the Belgian's angry words over the sending off on Sunday afternoon - by admitting that not only was he surprised when Diomande was initially brandished a red card, but further so when Walsh failed to overturn the decision.

The former Premier League match official said on Sky Sports News, via the Daily Record:

"I was surprised the red card came out, and surprised that when Nick [Walsh] was sent to the screen, he stuck with his original decision. It does prove that when you go to the screen that all options are available. "He gets a push, twice, he raises his arms - does he connect with his face? Does he mean to connect with his face? The other thing to remember is brutal or malicious but I don't think it's either."

Fellow Sky pundit Sue Smith got in on the act, stating that it was 'never a red card in a million years', with Walsh being scorned for his 'shock decision' despite the win already being wrapped up for the Gers. Smith said:

"It's a real surprise. It's never a red card in a million years. I've watched it from all different angles. I just can't see how it's a red card - he gets pushed, he is just moving away from him. "He doesn't connect with him at all and I thought when he goes over to the screen he was going to go 'oh, I completely got that wrong - there is no connection' and wipe the red card. That was a real shock decision."

