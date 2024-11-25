Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has admitted that Brentford star Christian Norgaard was right to be sent off against Everton in the Premier League over the weekend - despite initially believing the tackle to be fair.

The Danish midfielder came into contention when challenging Toffees and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a ball late in the first half, in which he caught the shot-stopper with his studs - and the decision was upheld, with Norgaard being given his marching orders. However, believing the initial challenge to be fair, Gallagher admitted that upon seeing a replay he changed his mind - labelling the tackle as 'damning' with the Bees still holding out for a precious point on Merseyside.

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'Ref Watch', former top-flight referee Gallagher said:

"I'll hold my hands up here, when I first saw it I thought it was just two players going for the ball, and I didn't consider a red card.

"When I've seen it again I think it's a red. The reason is because you cannot expect a player to go knee high with his studs and catch a player. I know you have to be careful with still pictures but the still here is quite damning.

"It shows contact knee high and with full studs. Not for one second do I think he means to do that, but if you make a challenge like that, and you miss the ball like he did and catch a player with your studs like he did, I think it's a red card."

Brentford were down to ten-men for over half of the game, but still prevailed with a precious draw as they limited Sean Dyche's men to just five shots on target. Whilst the Toffees had a combined 22 shots either off target or blocked, Thomas Frank's side put in a spirited display that sees them remain eight points clear of the relegation zone and just six points from second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

In what is now their fourth season in the top-flight, the Bees are making a name for themselves as an established Premier League outfit and although decisions such as the one against Norgaard won't help, it's a sign of their determined spirit that will keep them in the league.

