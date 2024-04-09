Highlights Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher supported the decision to award Liverpool a late penalty against Manchester United.

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot controversially won a foul after he was brought down by a flailing foot of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Mohamed Salah went on to convert the spot-kick to ensure a point for Jurgen Klopp's side at Old Trafford.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has given his opinion on the decision to award Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a late penalty in their showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Luis Diaz had given the away side the lead in the first half after latching onto a Darwin Nunez knock down to volley into the back of the net. Dominik Szoboszlai, Nunez and Mohamed Salah then had several opportunities each to put the game to bed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United failed to register a single shot on goal in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since April 2022.

Just minutes into the second half, Jarrell Quansah played a loose ball into the middle of the park and Bruno Fernandes was able to stride onto the ball before hitting a first time lob over Caoimhin Kelleher from long-range. Kobbie Mainoo then gave Erik ten Hag's side the lead with a brilliant curling effort into the top corner.

With six minutes left on the clock, Harvey Elliot made his way into United's 18-yard box and was brought down by a flailing foot of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The referee pointed to the spot and the responsibility lay upon the shoulders of Salah - who calmly converted to ensure a point for the Merseyside giants.

Gallagher's Verdict on the Decision to Award a Penalty

The former referee was in agreement with Anthony Taylor

One of the biggest talking points of the match came when Anthony Taylor opted to award Liverpool a late penalty. Despite the controversy behind the incident, Gallagher supported the decision made by the on-field referee and VAR, saying on Sky Sports' Ref Watch:

"I think penalty. If you make a challenge like this, the expectation from me was penalty. People say "is there a lot of contact?" Well he dives in, he definitely makes contact. "Has Elliot initiated contact? I think he's just stood his ground. My expectation was penalty and I think the decision is right."

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock agreed with Gallagher's view and has slammed those who are arguing that the penalty shouldn't have been awarded, saying: "I find it baffling.

"I've seen this all over social media, it's a lot of Man United saying it, but suggesting there's no contact. They think it's not a penalty.

"One thing we always talk about is the reaction of the player. Wan-Bissaka doesn't argue it, no Manchester United player does. They all know it was a stonewall penalty."

But Wan-Bissaka gave the referee an easy decision to make

The decision to award Klopp's side a late penalty has been questioned by fans and pundits as recent footage has emerged, which appears to show that the contact between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Elliott didn't happen until the latter was already on his way down.

Linking up with Salah on the right-hand side of the Red Devils' penalty area, the 21-year-old went down under the challenge from Wan-Bissaka, who was playing in an unnatural left-back role. The defender launched himself into the tackle - always a risk inside the penalty area - but a new angle has revealed that his foot didn't make contact with the Liverpool ace until he was already on the way down. Elliott appeared to already be falling over before his right boot got stuck under the flailing leg of the United man.