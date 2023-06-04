A clip of Dermot Gallagher speaking in his 'real' accent has now gone viral on social media.

Gallagher is a retired referee who formerly officiated in the Premier League until 2007.

Nowadays, the 66-year-old regularly features on Sky Sports, where he discusses the most controversial officiating decisions from recent games.

Those who regularly listen to Gallagher's 'ref watch' analysis may think they know exactly what the former referee sounds like.

But it turns out, the Gallagher many hear on TV each week actually speaks completely differently to what the majority know.

Gallagher's 'real' accent emerges

If you check Gallagher's Wikipedia page, you'll discover that he hails from Dublin.

And a clip has now emerged of the former referee speaking in an extremely thick Irish accent while discussing the Irish cricket team's struggles against England at Lord's.

Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: Dermot Gallagher speaking in 'real' accent

Why does Gallagher speak differently normally?

For those of you wondering why Gallagher sounds so different normally, it's because the ex-ref likes to 'crank it down for English people' when it comes to his accent.

Minds officially blown.

Given how long he's been featuring on Sky Sports as well, this can only mean he's been keeping up this act for decades.

VIDEO: Gallagher explains his different accents

Who is Dermot Gallagher?

Gallagher's first-ever Premier League game was the 2–0 away win by Coventry at Spurs on 19 August 1992, with both goals being scored by John Williams.

In 1996, he took charge of the FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Manchester United at Wembley. United won the game by a goal to nil courtesy of an Eric Cantona strike.

That same summer, he refereed in the European Championships in England.

The last Premier League fixture that he refereed was the game between Liverpool and Charlton Athletic, which took place on 13 May 2007 and finished 2–2.