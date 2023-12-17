Highlights The Bulls are considering trading Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso, signaling a potential makeover for the team.

DeRozan expressed a desire to remain with the Bulls, stating that Chicago is where he wants to be in his career.

If traded, DeRozan prefers to join either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Miami Heat.

Several years down the line, when hoops historians and pundits are looking back at the current period of NBA basketball, it's conceivable that they could come to see the Chicago Bulls of the last few seasons as one of the Association's great what-ifs.

Indeed, with Lonzo Ball running point, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan getting buckets and Nikola Vučević providing support, the Bulls bore the look of a dark horse contender for parts of 2021-22.

However, the Bulls' wings were clipped when Ball went down with his mysterious knee injury that same year, an event from which the team has yet to recover.

And now Bulls brass looks ready to turn the page from this iteration of the club, shopping LaVine around on the trade market while other teams consider deals for DeRozan and lockdown ace Alex Caruso.

Despite the rumblings of a potential fire sale in Chicago, though, DeRozan just expressed a desire to remain with the Bulls even as he and the franchise butt heads on the terms of a potential contract extension.

DeRozan Addresses Trade Rumors

"I don't have suggestions to be elsewhere"

Per a report from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes (and others have chimed in on this as well), DeRozan and the Bulls are "far apart" in extension talks. Consequently, the rumblings that Bulls VP Artūras Karnišovas could look to move the veteran guard-forward ahead of the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline have intensified.

But regardless of the push and pull that's happening between his reps and his team, DeRozan says that the Windy City is still the place where he wants to be.

“Chicago is Chicago to me. I love it here. Obviously, it’s a place I want to be in my career. None of that has changed. I don’t have no other type of doubts or feelings or suggestions to be elsewhere. That don’t cross my mind.”

Source: Chicago Tribune

DeRozan is currently in the final year of his contract, during which he'll make a cool $28.6 million. If no extension agreement is reached, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and one that will undoubtedly attract offers from contending teams around the league.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the 34-year-old DeRozan would prefer to go to either the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat in the event that the Bulls do end up trading him.

To that end, he was recently snapped hitting the town with Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry (his old Toronto Raptors teammate).

Inefficiency of DeRozan's Raptors Days Creeping Back In?

Lowest FG% since 2014-15 (44.4)

When DeRozan first put pen to paper on his Bulls deal during the 2021 offseason, some were critical of the team's management for giving him such a substantial deal.

He silenced the doubters in short order, though, averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game (to go along with five assists, five rebounds and a steal nightly) while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from three-point range. DeRozan did a solid job of maintaining that level in 2022-23, too.

This season, however, things haven't gone according to plan.

DeMar DeRozan - Mid-Range Regression FG% from 3-10 ft FG% from 10-16 ft 2021-22 49.4 51.1 2022-23 49.1 49.9 2023-24 43.5 40.9

As of this writing, DeRozan is logging a respectable 22-5-4 line, however, his efficiency as a scorer/shooter has regressed considerably. His effective field goal percentage of 47.3 is on pace to be the lowest mark he has posted since the 2015-16 campaign when he was still playing for the Raptors.

Moreover, the one weapon he has had at his disposal throughout his career — that lethal mid-range jumper — has abandoned him. After flirting with a conversion rate of 50 percent from three to 10 feet away from the hoops, as well as 10 to 16 feet out last season, DeRozan is down to 43.5 and 40.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have been outscored by 5.9 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the court.