The dreaded age of 30 is a scary threshold for NFL teams when they evaluate the running back position. As punishing of a position as running back is, teams tend to stray away from signing them later in their careers. This way of thinking doesn’t apply to Derrick Henry, according to the Baltimore Ravens.

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, his head coach John Harbaugh told the Baltimore Sun that he can still play at a high level.

I watched the wear and tear that he put on defenses, ours included. He's in great shape, he's a stickler for detail, and he's moving really well.

His teammate, linebacker Roquan Smith, shared those sentiments concerning Henry's dominance even as he pushes past that 30-years-old barrier, which is usually a death knell for running backs that have seen as much work as Henry has over the course of his NFL career.

He doesn't have on his pads, so this isn't his strong suit. It's more so when he puts those pads on that he becomes that demon. He has a lot of tread left on that tire.

There hasn’t been a better running back since 2018 in the NFL than Henry. He has shown that he has gotten better with age and hasn’t slowed down.

Why Henry is Still King at 30 Years Old

Henry still provides the boom needed for a starting running back

Henry has spent his whole eight-year career to this point with the Tennessee Titans, rushing for over 1,000 yards in five of the last six seasons. He’s led the league in rushing twice, including his 2020 campaign, when he became the most recent running back to rush for over 2,000 yards, with 2,027. Add on four Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro selection to his resume and the NFL has a star back.

Derrick Henry's Career NFL Rushing Stats Year Attempts Yards Yards Per Carry Touchdowns 2016 110 490 4.5 5 2017 176 744 4.2 5 2018 215 1,059 4.9 12 2019 303 1,540 5.1 16 2020 378 2,027 5.4 17 2021 219 937 4.3 10 2022 349 1,538 4.4 13 2023 280 1,167 4.2 12

The argument could be made that he took a step back last year, as he averaged 16 carries a game, by far his lowest usage rate since 2018. Could that be chalked up to Henry getting up there in age, or the Titans holding him back from further punishment to his body? Or was it because the 6-11 Titans were playing catch up a lot in 2023?

With age, it’s natural for someone to take a step back in some capacity. Henry might not be the back he was in 2020, but he is still one of the best running backs in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Henry is tied with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most career 200-yard rushing games in NFL history, with six.

The Ravens don’t need him to be a 25-30 carry a game running back, as they have other backs who compliment him well, including emerging takent Keaton Mitchell and veteran Justice Hill. Mitchell is still recovering from his ACL injury late last year, so it could be Hill, who excels as a third-down back, which makes him the perfect compliment to the more ground-centric Henry.

Baltimore has so much talent in the backfield, and that doesn’t even include what quarterback Lamar Jackson can do with his legs. The Ravens have consistently been one of the top five rushing attacks in the NFL because of the rotation of running backs they use.

Henry now gives Jackson the most productive and reliable back with whom he's had the pleasure of sharing a backfield, making what was already a strength into a trump card and stoking their Super Bowl aspirations.

