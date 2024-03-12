Highlights Derrick Henry has agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens and Henry mesh together perfectly and diversify the team's already dominant rushing game.

After almost no contract extensions, running backs have quickly found new homes in free agency.

The Baltimore Ravens may have just created the most lethal rushing combination in NFL history.

On day two of the legal tampering period, the Ravens agreed with running back Derrick Henry on a two-year, $16 million dollar contract that could be worth up to $20 million. Henry, the former face of the Tennessee Titans, will get $9 million guaranteed in year one of the deal.

Henry now partners with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who posted a career-high in completion percentage and passing yards in 2023, to form a nightmare-inducing ground attack for defensive coordinators around the league.

Henry and Baltimore Are a Perfect Marriage

The Ravens are best when pounding the rock

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Henry, GIVEMESPORT's No. 3 free agent running back, likely would have been the top available option at the position if he were two years younger. But since he has crossed the age-30 threshold and racked up so many carries during his tenure atop the Titans' throne, people have postulated he may not be the same player.

There were a number of places that made sense for Henry to show that belief is a fallacy, but Baltimore may be the best of them. While the Ravens can win on the wings of Lamar Jackson's arm, they're most efficient and prolific when they are mashing opposing defenses into a pulp on the ground.

Henry isn't in his prime anymore, but when Ryan Tannehill was playing the best football of his career (2019-20), Henry averaged more than five yards per rush. Henry unsurprisingly excels between-the-tackles, which will allow offensive coordinator Todd Monken to diversify the types of runs he employs to a greater degree.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Derrick Henry led the league in carries three times, most recently in 2022, and led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020.

By adding him to the roster, Baltimore has made an already exceptional rushing game even more difficult to prepare for on a week-to-week basis. If they can continue expanding upon their passing arsenal and overcome the mass exodus of their defensive brain trust, they will find themselves right back near the top of the AFC standings.

Running Backs Have Flown off the Shelves

14 backs have found new homes in less than 48 hours

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There were seemingly no teams who wanted to re-sign their running backs this offseason. But since the legal tampering period opened, no qualms have been made about paying up for the guy you want.

In fact, five of the top 10 running backs' annual salaries have been handed out over the first two days of the legal tampering period. The number rises to six if you stretch back to Jonathan Taylor's 2023 midseason extension.

Top 10 Running Back Salaries (through 3/12) Player Team Salary (AAV) Christian McCaffrey 49ers $16,015,853 Alvin Kamara Saints $15,000,000 Jonathan Taylor Colts $14,000,000 Saquon Barkley* Eagles $12,583,333 Nick Chubb Browns $12,200,000 Josh Jacobs* Packers $12,000,000 Derrick Henry* Ravens $8,000,000 D'Andre Swift* Bears $8,000,000 Tony Pollard* Titans $8,000,000 James Connor Cardinals $7,000,000 *Denotes 2024 Offseason Signing

In total, 13 running backs have changed destinations this free agent cycle. Another, Joe Mixon, was traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Houston Texans. The overall salaries are still lower than those for top talent at other positions, but seeing some backs break tendency and secure eight-figure annual payouts could be a good thing for their market moving forward.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.